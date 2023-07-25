CellarStone Announces QCommission’s Integration with Zapier
Half Moon Bay, CA, July 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- CellarStone Inc., provider of the leading sales commission software in the market as well as sales performance management software and other solutions, is excited to share that QCommission is now one of Zapier’s integration partners.
Zapier is a company that provides a solution that empowers it users to combine various web applications and streamline their task through automation. Currently, it provides access to over 4,000 applications with both free and paid subscription options. Founded in 2011, the company operates on a fully remote basis.
QCommission, on the other hand, is a software solution designed for managing commissions. It can now connect with Zapier, enabling users to easily automate the process of commission calculations and payouts.
Overall, QCommission does a tremendous job understanding the intricacies of Zapier’s data structure as well as the complications inherent in the data integration process. With this ability, it successfully integrates the two systems in such a manner that the complexity to the customer is reduced to a minimal level.
When asked about QCommission’s integration partnership with Zapier, this is what Gopi Mattel, CellarStone’s Founder and CEO, had this to share, “At CellarStone, one of our biggest purposes is to satisfy our customers by solving their problems. Having been in the business for over 2 decades, one of the things we have gotten to master over time is our integration with other tools and software like Salesforce, Oracle Fusion CRM, QuickBooks®, PayPal, and many more. QCommission’s integration partnership with Zapier helps our existing and future customers with faster, more reliable implementations each time, helping them save time and effort every pay period. We are also excited to share that with the addition of Zapier, from 30+ integrations, we are now able to integrate with more than 6,000 of the most popular apps.”
About CellarStone and QCommission
With more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm and market leader in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.
Currently, QCommission has 20 vertical-specific templates, more than 40 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems, and at least 150 available reports and analytics.
Contact
Gopi Mattel
1-650-242-0008
https://www.cellarstone.com/
