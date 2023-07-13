Ecocar Motors Inc. Welcomes New COO Elżbieta Cebeńko
Jackson, MS, July 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Elżbieta Cebeńko is a skilled engineer and businesswoman who was born in Poland and currently resides in Rzeszów. Elżbieta has always been interested in the automotive industry, science, IT, and software engineering as well as solar electric cars and has a deep passion for science and technology. She is a skilled engineer with a strong technical background. This led her to become the COO of Ecocar Motors Inc. where she is responsible for the technical aspects of the company, as well as being heavily involved in the business side. She is known for her proper communication skills, her problem-solving mind and her creativity. Elżbieta is a joyful and ambitious person who is also easygoing and reliable. She is deeply honest and always strives to achieve her goals.
As COO, Elżbieta is responsible for leading the technical team and overseeing all aspects of product development, from initial concept through to production and release. She has a deep understanding of the challenges involved in designing and manufacturing solar electric cars, and her previous experiences make her utterly qualified to be a part of the team.
She is a passionate advocate for eco-sustainable transportation, and she is committed to making Ecocar Motors Inc. a successful leader in the industry.
https://www.eco-car.us/ecocar-press-release/ecocar-motors-inc.-welcomes-new-coo-
Contact
Dr. Arley Ballenger
224-676-8419
https://eco-car.us
4780 Interstate 55 North
Jackson, MS 39211
Tel: +1(769) 348-4001
