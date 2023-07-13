Philadelphia Scientific is on the Road to Net Zero
Reducing impact is imperative in combating climate change, and manufacturing companies have a pivotal role to play in reducing their carbon footprint.
Manchester, United Kingdom, July 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Philadelphia Scientific’s journey to reduce environmental impact at Manufacturing UK Headquarters.
Philadelphia Scientific, a leading global innovator in stored energy technologies, is continuing the road to reduce the carbon footprint of the UK Headquarters in Bolton in Greater Manchester. Duncan Jones, Managing Director states, “All companies need to do their part to reduce their impact. The next stage of our journey is to attempt to power the manufacturing part of our business completely from on-site renewables.” Reducing impact is imperative in combating climate change, and manufacturing companies have a pivotal role to play in reducing their carbon footprint.
Recognizing the importance of this initiative, renowned organizations worldwide have emphasized the need for environmental consciousness and sustainability. According to a report by the World Economic Forum, achieving net zero emissions in manufacturing is crucial to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, in alignment with the Paris Agreement. The report also highlights that decarbonizing manufacturing processes can create new economic opportunities and foster long-term competitiveness.
In many ways Philadelphia Scientific has been helping reduce the impact of businesses around the world for many years. “Our products help batteries perform better for longer which will reduce the carbon footprint across many different sectors,” says John Worthington, Head of R&D. “If companies are converting to electric powered forklifts, our technology makes the transition easier.”
Philadelphia’s ethos is “Making Batteries Better.” For companies already using electric trucks, Philadelphia Scientific technology helps batteries run longer each cycle which means fewer batteries are needed, and they will last longer before they need replacing. This combination of benefits helps companies around the world consume less batteries resulting in less waste, and less impact.
“We’ve decided to apply this approach to our own headquarters,” says Jones. “Several years ago, we had the opportunity to acquire a fantastic 135-year-old industrial mill. In the renovation we invested in low-loss windows, advanced insulation, led lighting & smart heat controls. Now we're going to attempt to provide 100% of our manufacturing electricity from on-site renewables.” The plan is to utilize renewable energy sources, such as solar, to meet energy demands. Philadelphia Scientific is also implementing advanced energy monitoring and management systems to detect unnecessary usage and minimize energy consumption.
“At Philadelphia Scientific, we firmly believe that profitability and sustainability can go hand in hand,” says Andy Napoleon Hill, Sales & Marketing Manager. “While we certainly will be mitigating environmental impact we also believe that this investment will also have a healthy financial return on investment over time.”
As they embark on this transformative journey, they invite their industry peers, stakeholders, and customers to follow them on their sustainable manufacturing journey.
About Philadelphia Scientific:
Philadelphia Scientific is a global leader in industrial battery maintenance solutions. With a comprehensive range of products and services, the company helps businesses across various sectors optimize their battery performance, extend battery life, and reduce operational costs. Philadelphia Scientific is committed to providing innovative solutions that make battery maintenance effortless and efficient.
Philadelphia Scientific, a leading global innovator in stored energy technologies, is continuing the road to reduce the carbon footprint of the UK Headquarters in Bolton in Greater Manchester. Duncan Jones, Managing Director states, “All companies need to do their part to reduce their impact. The next stage of our journey is to attempt to power the manufacturing part of our business completely from on-site renewables.” Reducing impact is imperative in combating climate change, and manufacturing companies have a pivotal role to play in reducing their carbon footprint.
Recognizing the importance of this initiative, renowned organizations worldwide have emphasized the need for environmental consciousness and sustainability. According to a report by the World Economic Forum, achieving net zero emissions in manufacturing is crucial to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, in alignment with the Paris Agreement. The report also highlights that decarbonizing manufacturing processes can create new economic opportunities and foster long-term competitiveness.
In many ways Philadelphia Scientific has been helping reduce the impact of businesses around the world for many years. “Our products help batteries perform better for longer which will reduce the carbon footprint across many different sectors,” says John Worthington, Head of R&D. “If companies are converting to electric powered forklifts, our technology makes the transition easier.”
Philadelphia’s ethos is “Making Batteries Better.” For companies already using electric trucks, Philadelphia Scientific technology helps batteries run longer each cycle which means fewer batteries are needed, and they will last longer before they need replacing. This combination of benefits helps companies around the world consume less batteries resulting in less waste, and less impact.
“We’ve decided to apply this approach to our own headquarters,” says Jones. “Several years ago, we had the opportunity to acquire a fantastic 135-year-old industrial mill. In the renovation we invested in low-loss windows, advanced insulation, led lighting & smart heat controls. Now we're going to attempt to provide 100% of our manufacturing electricity from on-site renewables.” The plan is to utilize renewable energy sources, such as solar, to meet energy demands. Philadelphia Scientific is also implementing advanced energy monitoring and management systems to detect unnecessary usage and minimize energy consumption.
“At Philadelphia Scientific, we firmly believe that profitability and sustainability can go hand in hand,” says Andy Napoleon Hill, Sales & Marketing Manager. “While we certainly will be mitigating environmental impact we also believe that this investment will also have a healthy financial return on investment over time.”
As they embark on this transformative journey, they invite their industry peers, stakeholders, and customers to follow them on their sustainable manufacturing journey.
About Philadelphia Scientific:
Philadelphia Scientific is a global leader in industrial battery maintenance solutions. With a comprehensive range of products and services, the company helps businesses across various sectors optimize their battery performance, extend battery life, and reduce operational costs. Philadelphia Scientific is committed to providing innovative solutions that make battery maintenance effortless and efficient.
Contact
Philadelphia Scientific UKContact
Andy Napoleon Hill
+447553932367
https://www.phlsci.com
Andy Napoleon Hill
+447553932367
https://www.phlsci.com
Categories