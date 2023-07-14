RealityMine Strengthens Its Talent Pool with a Cohort of Expert Additions in Key Roles
Manchester, United Kingdom, July 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- RealityMine today announced the addition of nine new joiners supporting the company's continued expansion plans, after a successful first half of 2023.
Mark Owen, has joined as Product Manager for RealityMine’s media content product set. Owen has over 15 years’ experience of producing and leading teams in games, digital content and products for some of the UK’s biggest brands and broadcasters, most recently within BBC Children’s production.
In addition, RealityMine have hired three new Software Engineers; Arran Ireland, Matthew Taylor and Ibrahim Alshamary. Ireland comes from large cybersecurity company Darktrace and graduated from St. Andrews with a 1st class degree in Computer Science. Taylor has worked in e-commerce, healthcare and travel, most recently working with EV-Comply (now InstallHUB), helping maintain their application and job management system. Finally, Alshamary joins from WM Reply, where he worked across industries such as banking, transport, automotive and energy.
Jack O’Brien has joined RealityMine as a Sales Development Representative. O’Brien has previous experience in sales roles, having excelled at eloomi for the past 18 months, and holds a 1st class and a Master’s Degree in Early Modern History.
Joining the Engineering team are Russell McLean and Haaris Sheikh as Data Engineers, and Tolulope Adeoye as a Test Engineer.
McLean studied Electronic Engineering and worked at a particle accelerator lab. Sheikh comes from ITV where he worked as a Data Engineer. Adeoye’s previous experience includes working as a Digital QA Tester at Vodafone.
Finally, Sola Omoniyi has joined the Operational Excellence team as a Data Analyst. Omoniyi’s previous role was at AND Data, where she worked as an Associate Data Analyst and holds a Master’s Degree in Data Science.
“We’re excited to welcome all the new members of our team. RealityMine is continuing to invest to support our growing client base worldwide, and to accelerate the rollout of new behavioural data products,” said CEO Chris Havemann.
About RealityMine
RealityMine enables many of the world’s largest market research and media organisations to monitor real consumers on multiple devices, across all major platforms, revealing unique insights from real life consumer behaviour. The firm’s RealityMeter can be deployed across Android, iOS and desktop platforms, and is deployed by leading panel owners and research clients across five continents. RealityMine is headquartered in Manchester, England with offices in London and Stockholm. For more information, visit realitymine.com.
Mark Owen, has joined as Product Manager for RealityMine’s media content product set. Owen has over 15 years’ experience of producing and leading teams in games, digital content and products for some of the UK’s biggest brands and broadcasters, most recently within BBC Children’s production.
In addition, RealityMine have hired three new Software Engineers; Arran Ireland, Matthew Taylor and Ibrahim Alshamary. Ireland comes from large cybersecurity company Darktrace and graduated from St. Andrews with a 1st class degree in Computer Science. Taylor has worked in e-commerce, healthcare and travel, most recently working with EV-Comply (now InstallHUB), helping maintain their application and job management system. Finally, Alshamary joins from WM Reply, where he worked across industries such as banking, transport, automotive and energy.
Jack O’Brien has joined RealityMine as a Sales Development Representative. O’Brien has previous experience in sales roles, having excelled at eloomi for the past 18 months, and holds a 1st class and a Master’s Degree in Early Modern History.
Joining the Engineering team are Russell McLean and Haaris Sheikh as Data Engineers, and Tolulope Adeoye as a Test Engineer.
McLean studied Electronic Engineering and worked at a particle accelerator lab. Sheikh comes from ITV where he worked as a Data Engineer. Adeoye’s previous experience includes working as a Digital QA Tester at Vodafone.
Finally, Sola Omoniyi has joined the Operational Excellence team as a Data Analyst. Omoniyi’s previous role was at AND Data, where she worked as an Associate Data Analyst and holds a Master’s Degree in Data Science.
“We’re excited to welcome all the new members of our team. RealityMine is continuing to invest to support our growing client base worldwide, and to accelerate the rollout of new behavioural data products,” said CEO Chris Havemann.
About RealityMine
RealityMine enables many of the world’s largest market research and media organisations to monitor real consumers on multiple devices, across all major platforms, revealing unique insights from real life consumer behaviour. The firm’s RealityMeter can be deployed across Android, iOS and desktop platforms, and is deployed by leading panel owners and research clients across five continents. RealityMine is headquartered in Manchester, England with offices in London and Stockholm. For more information, visit realitymine.com.
Contact
RealityMineContact
Marta Nava
+44 (0)161 414 0750
www.realitymine.com/
Marta Nava
+44 (0)161 414 0750
www.realitymine.com/
Categories