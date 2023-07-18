Efficient Impact: Empowering Small Businesses Through Executive Mentoring and Tailored Consulting
New York, NY, July 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Efficient Impact, a grassroots startup dedicated to empowering small businesses, announces its launch as a platform connecting businesses with experienced executive consultants. By fostering connections and providing tailored guidance, Efficient Impact aims to equip small businesses with the resources and expertise needed for long-term success.
Efficient Impact values the transformative power of small businesses in driving economies and empowering communities. Through its platform, the company facilitates impactful consulting engagements, executive mentoring, and talent acquisition, enabling businesses to thrive in today's competitive landscape.
"We place a strong emphasis on the higher economic purpose of empowering small businesses," says Vanesha Jaiswal-Azad, Founder of Efficient Impact. "When small businesses succeed, communities flourish, and the positive ripple effects are felt globally."
The platform's core offerings include connecting small businesses with experienced consultants who provide tailored expertise to optimize operations, develop strategies, and drive success. Additionally, industry leaders offer flexible mentoring and training to existing teams, empowering them with the skills and knowledge necessary for long-term growth.
Efficient Impact also boasts a network of recruiters dedicated to finding talented individuals for businesses. These individuals can be further trained by executive consultants to unleash their full potential, creating a symbiotic relationship that fuels success.
"Through our comprehensive approach, we foster meaningful connections between businesses, industry leaders, and talent, facilitating knowledge-sharing and growth," adds Jaiswal-Azad. "We are committed to contributing to economic growth by equipping businesses with consulting, mentoring, and talent acquisition."
Efficientimpactsolutions.com offers a range of services to support small businesses, including comprehensive planning, data-driven solutions for revenue growth, budget optimization, and talent development. With a focus on measurable growth and impactful outcomes, Efficient Impact leverages data-driven strategies tailored to resonate with target audiences.
About Efficient Impact LLC
Efficient Impact LLC is a woman-led, minority-owned grassroots startup dedicated to empowering small businesses through executive mentoring and tailored consulting services. Founded by Vanesha Jaiswal-Azad, a seasoned marketing professional, Efficient Impact aims to foster connections and provide resources for businesses to thrive. Their platform connects businesses, industry leaders, and talented individuals, fostering growth, collaboration, and economic empowerment. Join Efficient Impact in unlocking your business potential and becoming part of a community dedicated to success.
Contact
Efficient ImpactContact
Vanesha Jaiswal-Azad
347-815-3523
efficientimpactsolutions.com
linkedin.com/company/efficientimpact
