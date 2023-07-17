Leadership Aroostook’s Second Graduating Class Creates Operational Plans to Move the County Forward
Bangor, ME, July 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fourteen professionals from 10 different prominent County businesses recently completed Leadership Aroostook, a professional development initiative created by the Aroostook Partnership in conjunction with Husson University’s College of Business’s Institute for Strategic Leadership and Workforce Development. The program consists of nine in-person monthly training sessions, readings, online written discussions between sessions, and a culminating team project. This year, the training finished on June 1, 2023 when this year’s graduates presented the operationalization of proposals created by last year’s graduating class.
Dr. Marie Hansen, dean of Husson University’s College of Business, feels that the program provides significant value to both employees and employers. “Employees who have gone through the Leadership Aroostook program gain new leadership skills and knowledge that provide professional growth and higher levels of organizational engagement. Employers are likely to see higher retention levels from their employees along with having grown their leaders. Everyone benefits!”
Here are the names and job titles of the students who completed the 2023 Leadership Aroostook program. Also included are the names of the organizations they represent:
- Terri Chandler, Senior Underwriter - Personal Lines, MMG Insurance
- Kerry Crandall, Assistant Branch Manager, The County Federal Credit Union
- Donna Dubay, Demand Planner, Twin Rivers Paper Company
- Lisa Good, Multi-line Producer, F.A. Peabody Insurance
- Benjamin Goodwin, Assistant Principal, Caribou High School
- Stephen Goulet, Area Engineer, Huber Resources Corporation
- Danielle Hebert, Marketing Director, NorState Federal Credit Union
- Rickie Hull, Finishing Area Specialist, Huber Resources Corporation
- Michaela King, Community Banker and Cash Management Specialist, Katahdin Trust Company
- Amber Kinney, Personal Lines Account Manager, United Insurance
- Melissa Libby, Purchasing Manager, Huber Resources Corporation
- Craig Lincoln, Commercial Lending, Northern Maine Development Commission
- Ben Lynds, Vice President of Information Technologies, F.A. Peabody Insurance
- Jason Pelletier, Transportation Supervisor, Twin Rivers Paper Company
2022 was the first year for this program. The first year’s Leadership Aroostook class developed two unique and creative strategic plans designed to help foster workforce and economic development in the County. Building on the work of last year’s students, this year’s Leadership Aroostook graduating class created all of the timelines, action items and key milestones needed to make the existing strategic plans a reality.
The 2023 Leadership Aroostook students presented their operational plans and graduated from the program on June 1, 2023.
