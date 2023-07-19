Eastvantage Wins in the 15th Annual 2023 Golden Bridge Awards
Global managed services company bags awards for achievements in organization recovery, marketing, IT support, and customer service.
Taguig, Philippines, July 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Eastvantage, a global managed services provider and outsourcing company, proudly announces its victory at the esteemed 15th Annual 2023 Golden Bridge Awards®, one of the nine programs and competitions of the Globee® Awards, known for organizing world-class business awards programs and business ranking lists. Eastvantage was recognized for its achievement in organization recovery and its Marketing Manager, ICT Manager, and Customer Service Accounts Lead as standout winners in this year’s prestigious event.
The 15th Annual 2023 Golden Bridge Awards celebrates organizations that have demonstrated outstanding achievements, innovation, and excellence across various industries. This prestigious recognition program honors the trailblazers, disruptors, and visionaries who have pushed the boundaries of possibility and made significant contributions to their respective fields. The rigorous judging process involved over 350 industry experts from around the world, representing diverse backgrounds and perspectives.
Eastvantage was awarded for its remarkable ability to adapt and evolve amidst the difficult economic landscape in the past year. This led to an impressive growth of over 100% in annual revenue and an expansion of its global presence. Eastvantage has demonstrated that by supporting clients in enhancing their business processes and nurturing their growth in the face of adversity, it facilitates its own growth. Additionally, Diana Paguirigan (Marketing Manager), James Lacsamana (ICT Manager), and Freya Delos Santos (Customer Service Accounts Lead) were acknowledged for their invaluable contributions to Eastvantage's accomplishments in 2022.
“We are deeply honored and thrilled to be named as winners in the 15th Annual 2023 Golden Bridge Awards,” expressed Kamal Asarpota, Eastvantage CEO. “These recognitions stand as a testament to the unwavering commitment and exceptional efforts of our talented individuals and teams who continuously strive for operational excellence in addressing the critical issues faced by our clients. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the panel of judges, and we remain resolute in our dedication to delivering innovative solutions and unparalleled service. These awards inspire us to push boundaries further and continue driving positive disruption in the managed services and BPaaS industry.”
“Congratulations to all the remarkable winners of the 2023 Golden Bridge Awards! We are thrilled to honor the outstanding innovations and exceptional business achievements showcased by these visionary organizations. Each winner has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of possibility and driving positive change within their respective industries. It is their relentless pursuit of excellence that sets them apart as leaders in today’s competitive landscape. We applaud their creativity, resilience, and unwavering dedication to success. The Golden Bridge Awards celebrate these remarkable accomplishments and serve as a testament to the transformative power of innovation and business acumen. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and look forward to witnessing their continued growth and impact in the years to come,” said San Madan, President of Globee Awards.
The triumphs of Eastvantage and its team in this year’s Golden Bridge Awards are in addition to their already impressive list of accolades from the 2023 Asia Pacific Stevie Awards and the 2023 Titan Awards. These prestigious honors showcase the company's successes, aiming to inspire others to pursue greatness and foster a culture of innovation, collaboration, and constant enhancement to positively impact our world.
About the Globee Awards
The Globee Awards present recognition in nine programs and competitions, including the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Business Awards, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Information Technology, Globee® Awards for Leadership, and Globee® Awards for Women In Business. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit globeeawards.com.
About Eastvantage
At Eastvantage, we believe in creating meaningful work relationships across the globe. Our premier managed services and outsourcing solutions enable operational excellence that results in business growth for our partners worldwide. With a team of inspired experts, we offer purpose-built solutions in the areas of software development, technology support, customer relationship management, and a variety of business support functions. Our inspiration provides measurable outcomes through 24/7 service delivery in 13 languages from our offices in the Philippines, India, Vietnam, and Bulgaria. Visit eastvantage.com to discover how we can help you succeed.
