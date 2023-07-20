Young Rembrandts Southwest Houston Receives National Award
Houston, TX, July 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Illustrious Childhood Art Education Program Honors Model Entrepreneurs at 2023 Ignite Conference
Sonja Nwabuoku, the owner of Young Rembrandts Southwest Houston, was honored with the Team Player award at the company's recent annual convention. This prestigious recognition acknowledges her role within the franchise system as an integral part of a collective team committed to the overall growth and success of the group. The Team Player award is presented to the franchisee who exemplifies a strong dedication to working collaboratively for the team's benefit. In addition to achieving outstanding business results, the recipient operates their territory with the collective good of the system in mind. These individuals actively contribute ideas, communicate effectively, and adhere to best practices, ensuring that their franchise aligns with the mission and value proposition of Young Rembrandts.
“It’s always a surreal experience bringing the entire Young Rembrandts family together,” said Bette Fetter, Founder and CEO of Young Rembrandts. “We are honored to have such amazing franchisees behind this business – it is the key to our success. Being able to take the time to recognize franchisees that have gone above and beyond shows how much we appreciate the effort our team puts in day in and day out.”
The various awards given ranged from Rookie of the Year, Team Player, Perseverance award, Winning Spirit, and more. Although each award is different, they all highlight aspects of entrepreneurial spirit, persistence, and dedication to Young Rembrandts’ mission. Nwabuoku embodies a team-oriented approach in all aspects of her professional endeavors. She collaborates closely with her accounts, ensuring exceptional service delivery and expanding her outreach. And she forges alliances with local enrichment programs, promoting encouragement and knowledge exchange. Nwabuoku consistently offers valuable advice and support to fellow franchisees, actively participating in webinars and system calls, sharing insightful comments, posing thoughtful questions, and presenting innovative ideas.
"In the canvas of success, every stroke of collaboration paints a masterpiece. As I receive this cherished award for being a team player with Young Rembrandts franchise, I am reminded that it takes the synchronized efforts of many colors to create a vibrant and harmonious masterpiece.” said Nwabuoku. “Together, we have blended our talents, nurtured creativity, and embraced the power of unity. This accolade is not just a reflection of my individual contributions, but a testament to the collective spirit and unwavering dedication of the entire Young Rembrandts family. Let us continue to paint a brighter future, stroke by stroke, as we inspire young minds and ignite the flames of artistic expression."
Through its unique methodology that gives kids the confidence to create skilled artwork, Young Rembrandts helps boost cognitive development, hand-eye coordination, spatial learning and critical thinking skills. Unlike many other childhood art enrichment programs, Young Rembrandts provides students with a tangible takeaway project with each lesson. Students are able to learn a new technique and complete an exceptional piece of artwork within a single class period.
About Young Rembrandts
Young Rembrandts stands at the forefront of art education, renowned for its innovative curriculum that focuses on teaching children the art of drawing. Employing a structured step-by-step approach and captivating demonstrations, this esteemed program enables students to develop their artistic skills. Each week, students engage in comprehensive lessons that encompass a diverse range of subjects, artistic concepts, art history, and mastery of materials. Catering to children aged 3 ½ to 12 years old, Young Rembrandts successfully imparts knowledge to over 40,000 students per week across 31 states and four provinces.
Through its franchise model, Young Rembrandts offers individuals a remarkable opportunity to establish their own business while making a positive impact within their community. By joining the Young Rembrandts family, aspiring entrepreneurs can contribute to the growth of art education while enjoying the benefits of owning a thriving venture.
