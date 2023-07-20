Young Rembrandts of Southern Alberta Receives National Award
Childhood Art Education Program Recognizes Model Entrepreneurs at 2023 Ignite Conference
Alberta, Canada, July 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Angela Ewanchuk, owner of Young Rembrandts Southern Alberta received the Winning Spiritaward at the company’s recent annual convention. This dedicated franchisee exemplifies a steadfast commitment to being a prominent and influential contributor within the Young Rembrandts system. Through her unwavering dedication, she brings forth the transformative power, passion, and significance of drawing to a new generation of children.
"It's truly an wonderful experience when the entire Young Rembrandts family comes together," expressed Bette Fetter, the Founder and CEO of Young Rembrandts. "We feel privileged to have such exceptional franchisees who are instrumental in driving our business forward; they are the cornerstone of our success. Taking the opportunity to acknowledge those franchisees who have surpassed expectations reflects our deep appreciation for the unwavering dedication exhibited by our team day after day."
The various awards given ranged from Rookie of the Year, Team Player, Perseverance award, Winning Spirit and more. Although each award is different, they all highlight aspects of entrepreneurial spirit, persistence, and dedication to Young Rembrandts’ mission. Ewanchuk, a long-standing advocate for the Young Rembrandts (YR) brand since 2014, has consistently provided support to both the Home Office and all franchisees. Her extensive involvement within the YR system includes active participation in the Franchise Advisory Council (FAC), the Technology Committee, and the COVID Response team. Widely recognized as a highly skilled and strategic business professional, she demonstrates exceptional critical thinking abilities that greatly benefit our system. The solutions she offers to various challenges are invaluable and worth sharing with the entire franchise network. Ewanchuk's feedback and comments during calls, webinars, and coaching sessions hold immense value, as they are characterized by thoughtfulness and a keen sensitivity to each individual's unique circumstances.
"In the realm of artistic inspiration, the winning spirit is a palette that colors every stroke with determination and resilience. As I am honored to receive the prestigious Winning Spirit Award during the Young Rembrandts conference, I am reminded that success is not merely defined by victory, but by the unwavering passion and relentless pursuit of excellence,” said Ewanchuk. “This recognition symbolizes the countless hours of hard work, the countless challenges overcome, and the unwavering belief in the transformative power of art education. Let this award serve as a beacon, inspiring us all to continuously strive for greatness, to paint bold strokes of innovation, and to ignite the flame of creativity in the hearts of young artists. Together, let us embrace the winning spirit and create a world where artistic dreams know no limits."
Through its unique methodology that gives kids the confidence to create skilled artwork, Young Rembrandts helps boost cognitive development, hand-eye coordination, spatial learning and critical thinking skills. Unlike many other childhood art enrichment programs, Young Rembrandts provides students with a tangible takeaway project with each lesson. Students are able to learn a new technique and complete an exceptional piece of artwork within a single class period.
About Young Rembrandts
Young Rembrandts stands at the forefront of art education, renowned for its innovative curriculum that focuses on teaching children the art of drawing. Employing a structured step-by-step approach and captivating demonstrations, this esteemed program enables students to develop their artistic skills. Each week, students engage in comprehensive lessons that encompass a diverse range of subjects, artistic concepts, art history, and mastery of materials. Catering to children aged 3 ½ to 12 years old, Young Rembrandts successfully imparts knowledge to over 40,000 students per week across 31 states and four provinces.
Through its franchise model, Young Rembrandts offers individuals a remarkable opportunity to establish their own business while making a positive impact within their community. By joining the Young Rembrandts family, aspiring entrepreneurs can contribute to the growth of art education while enjoying the benefits of owning a thriving venture.
"It's truly an wonderful experience when the entire Young Rembrandts family comes together," expressed Bette Fetter, the Founder and CEO of Young Rembrandts. "We feel privileged to have such exceptional franchisees who are instrumental in driving our business forward; they are the cornerstone of our success. Taking the opportunity to acknowledge those franchisees who have surpassed expectations reflects our deep appreciation for the unwavering dedication exhibited by our team day after day."
The various awards given ranged from Rookie of the Year, Team Player, Perseverance award, Winning Spirit and more. Although each award is different, they all highlight aspects of entrepreneurial spirit, persistence, and dedication to Young Rembrandts’ mission. Ewanchuk, a long-standing advocate for the Young Rembrandts (YR) brand since 2014, has consistently provided support to both the Home Office and all franchisees. Her extensive involvement within the YR system includes active participation in the Franchise Advisory Council (FAC), the Technology Committee, and the COVID Response team. Widely recognized as a highly skilled and strategic business professional, she demonstrates exceptional critical thinking abilities that greatly benefit our system. The solutions she offers to various challenges are invaluable and worth sharing with the entire franchise network. Ewanchuk's feedback and comments during calls, webinars, and coaching sessions hold immense value, as they are characterized by thoughtfulness and a keen sensitivity to each individual's unique circumstances.
"In the realm of artistic inspiration, the winning spirit is a palette that colors every stroke with determination and resilience. As I am honored to receive the prestigious Winning Spirit Award during the Young Rembrandts conference, I am reminded that success is not merely defined by victory, but by the unwavering passion and relentless pursuit of excellence,” said Ewanchuk. “This recognition symbolizes the countless hours of hard work, the countless challenges overcome, and the unwavering belief in the transformative power of art education. Let this award serve as a beacon, inspiring us all to continuously strive for greatness, to paint bold strokes of innovation, and to ignite the flame of creativity in the hearts of young artists. Together, let us embrace the winning spirit and create a world where artistic dreams know no limits."
Through its unique methodology that gives kids the confidence to create skilled artwork, Young Rembrandts helps boost cognitive development, hand-eye coordination, spatial learning and critical thinking skills. Unlike many other childhood art enrichment programs, Young Rembrandts provides students with a tangible takeaway project with each lesson. Students are able to learn a new technique and complete an exceptional piece of artwork within a single class period.
About Young Rembrandts
Young Rembrandts stands at the forefront of art education, renowned for its innovative curriculum that focuses on teaching children the art of drawing. Employing a structured step-by-step approach and captivating demonstrations, this esteemed program enables students to develop their artistic skills. Each week, students engage in comprehensive lessons that encompass a diverse range of subjects, artistic concepts, art history, and mastery of materials. Catering to children aged 3 ½ to 12 years old, Young Rembrandts successfully imparts knowledge to over 40,000 students per week across 31 states and four provinces.
Through its franchise model, Young Rembrandts offers individuals a remarkable opportunity to establish their own business while making a positive impact within their community. By joining the Young Rembrandts family, aspiring entrepreneurs can contribute to the growth of art education while enjoying the benefits of owning a thriving venture.
Contact
Young RembrandtsContact
Jamie Schnell
847-742-6966
www.youngrembrandts.com/southernalberta
angela.ewanchuk@youngrembrandts.com
Jamie Schnell
847-742-6966
www.youngrembrandts.com/southernalberta
angela.ewanchuk@youngrembrandts.com
Categories