PartsBadger Earns Coveted Future 50 Recognition for Impressive Revenue and Employee Growth
Cedarburg, WI, July 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- PartsBadger, a distinguished leader in the tech-enabled manufacturing industry, is thrilled to announce its inclusion as a 2023 Future 50 company by BizTimes Media, in partnership with the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC). This prestigious accolade acknowledges PartsBadger's exceptional growth and success as one of the fastest-growing privately-owned companies in the Milwaukee region.
Now in its 34th year, the highly regarded Future 50 program showcases companies that have not only sustained themselves for a minimum of three years but have also demonstrated remarkable revenue and employment growth. The honorees, selected based on their outstanding performance and expansion in recent years, represent the forefront of the region's business landscape.
"We take immense pride in being recognized as a Future 50 company," stated Brandon Spenneberg, Director of Executive Support at PartsBadger. "This distinction reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and the pursuit of continuous growth. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who have consistently driven our revenue and employee base to new heights."
PartsBadger's exceptional performance and its consistent presence on the prestigious Future 50 list since 2019 underscore its remarkable growth trajectory. The company has successfully capitalized on market opportunities, leveraging cutting-edge technologies to deliver high-quality manufacturing solutions to its diverse clientele.
"We are honored to continue the Future 50 tradition and provide an objective measure of the fastest-growing companies in the Milwaukee region," emphasized Dan Meyer, Publisher and Owner of BizTimes Media. "As the sole locally-owned business publication in the area, we take great pride in celebrating the exceptional companies that create employment opportunities and drive economic prosperity within our communities."
In recognition of this remarkable achievement, PartsBadger and other Future 50 companies will be commemorated at an exclusive awards luncheon on Friday, September 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The distinguished event will take place at the Italian Community Center located at 631 E. Chicago St., Milwaukee, and will be hosted by BizTimes Media. For registration and further information about the event, please visit www.biztimes.com/future50.
About PartsBadger
PartsBadger is a leading tech-enabled manufacturing company that specializes in the production of precision CNC machined parts. With a strong focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, PartsBadger leverages advanced technologies to deliver high-quality solutions to its clients across various industries.
PartsBadger's growth plan is customer focused: responsive and scalable to their customer's needs and will continue to assess the changes in demand and output. As PartsBadger continues to exceed expectations and shape the future of the manufacturing industry, it remains committed to providing unparalleled service, driving innovation, and creating valuable opportunities for both its employees and the communities it serves.
For more information, please visit parts-badger.com.
Contact
PartsBadgerContact
Brandon Spenneberg
331-223-4378
https://parts-badger.com
