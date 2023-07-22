SMC Exhibits at AACC, Clinical Lab Expo in Anaheim, CA – July 25-27
The American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) Clinic Lab Expo is the premier global laboratory medicine exposition where you can see, learn, and discover the future of diagnostics and clinical labs with more than 900 exhibitors showcasing over 200+ product categories.
Noblesville, IN, July 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Visit SMC’s Booth # 3517 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA to experience the latest innovations in laboratory science and technology to see, hear, touch and feel SMC’s most advanced and important technologies supporting the laboratory automation marketplace.
Products on exhibit will be:
· Liquid Isolation Valves
· Diffusion Bonded Manifolds
· Customizable Micro-Fluidic Systems
· Solenoid Operated Pinch Valves
· Chemical Control Equipment
· Energy Saving Demand-based Air Management Systems
· Proportional Flow & Pressure Control
· Chillers and Temperature Control Equipment
· Directional Control Solenoid Valves
· Static Control Ionizers
· Electric Actuators & Slides
· High Purity Process Pumps
· Air Purification/Membrane Dryers
AACC – Clinical Lab Expo 2023 Exhibition Hours:
July 25, Tuesday, 9:30 am – 5:00 pm Pacific Time
July 26, Wednesday, 9:30 am – 5:00 pm
July 27, Thursday, 9:30 am – noon
Visit SMC at Booth # 3517, AACC – Clinical Lab Expo, Anaheim Convention Center, 800 W Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA 92802
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan, a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption.
Contact
SMC Corporation of AmericaContact
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
