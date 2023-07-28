Psychological Associates Promotes Max Nutter
Nearly 65-year-old consulting company announces new role for team member.
St. Louis, MO, July 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Psychological Associates (PA), a consulting company that improves business performance through its leadership and talent development services, recently promoted Max Nutter to Project Manager. His responsibilities include daily project management and the supervision of client solutions for the nearly 65-year-old company. Nutter will focus on determining job parameters, communicating operational processes, and overseeing the timely execution of both internal and external projects.
Nutter has worked at Psychological Associates for nearly five years. He previously served as a Project and Operations Assistant. Prior to joining PA, Nutter worked as a Client Success Manager at a Midwest-based consulting and marketing agency. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Webster University in St. Louis, Mo.
“Max has worked in numerous capacities during his tenure with our organization, making him the perfect candidate to further grow our company. He consistently lives out our organizational values and works to help us achieve our mission,” said Psychological Associates’ CEO Clay Hildebrand “He possesses the extensive skillset necessary to step into this new role, and we are confident that Max will continue to contribute to our company’s success.”
Psychological Associates helps clients select, develop, and retain their best leaders, enabling them to build exceptional organizations. Its exclusive Q4 Dimensional® Model of Behavior™ – an industry-renowned structure that categorizes observable actions into understandable groupings – inspires high performance while attaining comprehensive results. Consulting capabilities include talent assessment, leadership development, succession planning, people analytics, and executive coaching. Founded in 1958, Psychological Associates is headquartered at 8000 Maryland Ave. in Clayton, Mo. For more information, call (314) 725-7771.
Rochelle Brandvein
(314) 725-7771
www.q4solutions.com
