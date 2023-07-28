Federation of Canadian-Brazilian Business Announces New President for the 2023-2026 Triennium
Francisco Bianchi, a finance executive from Scotiabank, has been elected as the new president of the Federation of Canadian-Brazilian Businesses (FCBB). The FCBB has seen significant growth in the last three years, with a 500% increase in volunteers from diverse backgrounds working towards improving academic and technological cooperation.
Toronto, Canada, July 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Board of Directors of the Federation of Canadian-Brazilian Businesses (FCBB) has elected international finance executive Francisco Bianchi as the organization's new president for a three-year term, starting in July 2023. Expanding, FCBB is a Canadian non-profit organization headquartered in Toronto, which aims to promote increased bilateral trade between Brazil and Canada, focusing on startups, small and medium-sized enterprises, and individual entrepreneurs.
Bianchi assumes the position replacing Sérgio Frias, who has held it since 2016. The change comes at a time of consolidation of the entity, which has seen a 500% increase in the last three years, currently having 80 volunteers specialized in foreign trade, finance, marketing, legislation, IT, and business, among other specialties
Francisco Bianchi holds a master's degree in finance and international business from Fundação Getúlio Vargas in São Paulo and the Schulich School of Business in Toronto, and a graduate degree from George Brown College, also in Toronto. Aged 45 and residing in Canada since 2017, Bianchi has been a finance executive at Scotiabank since 2019. Previously, he held leadership roles in Finance, Treasury, and Investor Relations at Lojas Marisa in Brazil.
FCBB works in partnership with universities, companies, and government agencies from both countries, aiming to strengthen commercial, scientific, and educational relations between the two countries. "FCBB's growth reflects the increase in cooperation, commercial relations, and the growing migratory flow between the two countries, and our focus now is to create new processes that reflect this new level of complexity of the entity."
Without giving up its fronts aimed at small and medium entrepreneurs, Bianchi projects FCBB as a gateway and promoter of exchanges between Brazilian and Canadian StartUps for the coming years.
According to the consultancy CB Insights, Brazil and Canada are side by side in the Top 10 countries with the highest number of unicorn startups, occupying the 7th and 8th position, respectively. "Canada is considered one of the countries with the best ecosystem for developing innovative projects, standing out in artificial intelligence, health, and the digital creative industry. Brazil is a leader in information technology for banking and community apps. Both have a lot to gain by working closely."
About FCBB - The Federation of Canadian-Brazilian Businesses (FCBB) is a non-profit entity founded in 2009 to stimulate bilateral trade between Canada and Brazil by supporting Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Startups, and Entrepreneurs. Its mission is to strengthen and expand bilateral entrepreneurship, investment, and trade relations, acting at all levels of government, universities, associations, innovation, and business hubs.
FCBB promotes networking and public and exclusive events for its clients, such as seminars, conferences, receptions, and meetings. Each case is handled individually. Under the presidency of the engineer and executive Sergio Frias, the entity currently brings together around 100 professionals in various fields of activity in Brazil and Canada. For more information about the FCBB and its activities, visit https://fcbb.org/
