Crystal Clean Green Cleaning Expands Services, Introduces "Home Watch by Crystal Clean" to the Public
Crystal Clean Green Cleaning expands its services with the introduction of "Home Watch by Crystal Clean," offering personalized home watch solutions overseen by the owners themselves. The company's award-winning reputation and commitment to trust, transparency, and reliability ensure homeowners in Sarasota and Manatee counties receive unparalleled protection for their valuable assets.
Sarasota, FL, August 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Crystal Clean Green Cleaning is proud to announce the expansion of their home watch services, now available to the public. While initially exclusively offered to their esteemed cleaning clients, the company saw the need to provide their exceptional home watch services to a wider audience during the challenging times of the COVID pandemic.
The newly launched "Home Watch by Crystal Clean" offers the same award-winning ownership, staff, and values that have made Crystal Clean Green Cleaning a trusted name in the industry. With a focus on trust and reliability, the home watch services are provided solely by the owners themselves, ensuring a personal touch and unmatched attention to detail.
"Our customers' peace of mind and the protection of their greatest assets are of utmost importance to us," said Steven Pajevic, the co-owner behind Home Watch by Crystal Clean. "By personally overseeing each home watch service, we uphold the highest standards and go above and beyond to safeguard our clients' properties."
With oversight of millions of dollars of real estate and assets, Home Watch by Crystal Clean provides an average of 100 photos per visit and a comprehensive report, ensuring clients are well-informed about the condition of their property. Clients also gain access to an online portal, where all previous reports and files are securely stored, making insurance claims hassle-free if ever required.
The top requested frequency for home watch visits is weekly, although bi-weekly service is also available. During each visit, the team takes care of essential tasks, including package and mail handling, watering plants, and performing a meticulous 65-point inspection.
"We take pride in being an extension of the property owner," added Pajevic. "Our goal is to provide the same level of care and attention as if the owners were present themselves. We catch potential issues, oversee maintenance visits, and even manage access for vendors and construction projects."
Home Watch by Crystal Clean also offers direct access to the owners' phone line, providing clients with unparalleled support and assistance whenever needed. The service is transparent, with a simple visit fee that transitions into an hourly fee for longer visits or special projects - no hidden fees or contracts involved.
Serving clients in Sarasota and Manatee counties, with a strong focus on Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Parrish, and Venice, Home Watch by Crystal Clean is dedicated to making a positive impact on their clients, teammates, and the community. Their new public website and strategic marketing efforts aim to increase visibility, ensuring that homeowners seeking reliable home watch services can easily find and benefit from their top-tier offerings.
For more information and to experience the exceptional home watch services of Home Watch by Crystal Clean, please visit their website at LWRhomewatch.com.
Press Contact:
Steven Pajevic
CEO, Co-Owner
Steven@srqcleaning.com
941-447-6196
Crystal Clean Green Cleaning has achieved an impressive array of accolades, solidifying their position as a leading home cleaning service in Sarasota. Their commitment to excellence and exceptional customer service has been recognized with prestigious awards such as the 2023 Readers' Choice Winner for Best Customer Service by Bradenton's Best and the 2022 Sustainable Business of the Year by The Sustany Foundation. They have also received Platinum Status for Workplace Health Achievement from The American Heart Association in 2022, demonstrating their dedication to the well-being of both clients and employees. Additionally, being awarded the 2021 Business of the Year by The Manatee Chamber of Commerce and the 2021 SuperPro Award for Client Care, Integrity, and Use of Technology further highlights their exceptional achievements. Year after year, they have been celebrated as Readers' Choice Winners for Best Home Cleaning Service by The Herald Tribune, earning the trust and admiration of the community they serve. Crystal Clean Green Cleaning's commitment to sustainability, top-tier service, and a satisfied clientele continues to set them apart as a premier home cleaning service.
For more information and to experience the exceptional home watch services of Home Watch by Crystal Clean, please visit their website at LWRhomewatch.com.
