Marc Westray of Interpreters Unlimited Named One of the Leaders of Influence in Advertising PR & Marketing
San Diego, CA, August 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The San Diego Business Journal (SDBJ) announced their list of the Leaders of Influence in Advertising PR & Marketing and has named Marc Westray of Language Service Provider Interpreters Unlimited (IU) as one of the honorees. The Leaders of Influence Award honors distinguished professionals within their fields for their status and contributions in recent years. Recipients were chosen based on their significant accomplishments in 2022 and 2023 to date.
As the Sales and Marketing Specialist for IU, Westray was also recognized in 2021 as a winner of the Top 5 Rising Stars in Marketing Awards by Ignite Visibility. With an organic marketing strategy heavily focused on in-house SEO, he has been able to generate significant increases in email campaign opens and clicks, as well as significant increases in website visitors and new client leads. Another notable accomplishment includes featured segments with the ABC, CBS, and FOX News Networks through more focus on Media Relations and content creation.
Marketing and Public Relations (PR) play crucial roles in the success and growth of a company. They are instrumental in building and boosting brand recognition, maintaining a positive reputation, engaging customers, generating leads, promoting products/services, and gaining a competitive advantage. These aspects collectively contribute to the long-term success and sustainability of a company.
Westray stated, “I am proud to be named as a Leader of Influence in Advertising PR & Marketing by the San Diego Business Journal. It’s nice to see the results of the work put in, followed by this additional recognition for what has been accomplished over recent years.”
You can learn more about all of the winners here: https://lnkd.in/gipDDd7X
For more information about Interpreters Unlimited, Inc., please visit www.interpreters.com or call 800-726-9891.
