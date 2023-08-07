19th Annual Northeast Lean Conference to Support, Educate & Inspire Lean Practitioners
The highly anticipated 19th Annual Northeast Lean Conference is set to take place on October 3-4, 2023, at the DCU Center in Worcester, MA.
Boston, MA, August 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Organized by The Greater Boston Manufacturing Partnership (GBMP), this prestigious event is a prime platform for professionals, experts, and enthusiasts from diverse industries to converge to share their Lean initiatives and learn from one another. With the theme "It’s About Time: Motivation & Methods for Saving It, Making It and Not Wasting It,” this year's conference promises to be an unparalleled opportunity for attendees to gain valuable insights, engage in meaningful discussions, and foster new connections within the Lean community.
Key Highlights of the 19th Annual Northeast Lean Conference:
- Distinguished Speakers: Renowned thought leaders, industry experts and Lean practitioners will deliver more than 40 engaging sessions covering a wide array of Lean topics. Participants will be exposed to the best of the best practices used by Lean organizations around the country.
- A Thoughtfully Planned Agenda: Recognizing that different industries have unique challenges and opportunities; the conference will offer a track devoted to the implementation of Lean in healthcare and other non-production work environments. With five concurrent tracks, participants can choose sessions that align with their specific interests and organizational needs.
- The Community of Lean Lounge: The conference will feature Poster Presentations designed to facilitate practical learning, benchmarking, and networking. Participants will have multiple opportunities throughout the 2-day event to talk one-on-one with Lean practitioners to hear how they have applied Lean principles and tools effectively in their organizations.
- Lean Excellence Awards: Celebrating exceptional achievements in Lean implementation, the conference will once again bestow the Silver Toaster Award for Employee Excellence in Lean. In addition, the inaugural Northeast Lean Pioneer Award will be awarded. This recognition honors individuals who have advanced Lean thinking beyond its current bounds.
Connecting with like-minded professionals is one of the major draws of the Northeast Lean Conference. Attendees will have ample opportunities to network, share experiences, and make meaningful connections that can foster ongoing learning and growth. We hope you will join us and more than 400 of your professional peers to be a part of this transformative experience. Together, we will learn, grow, and shape the future of Lean practices in the region.
For more information and registration details, please visit www.gbmp.org/ne-lean-conference.
Contact
GBMPContact
Lela Glikes
617-969-1396
https://www.gbmp.org/ne-lean-conference
