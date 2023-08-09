Louisiana Native and Tech Entrepreneur, Gets Set to Launch MOOD Social & Dating App for Beta Testing in September
Lafayette’s homegrown entrepreneur, Tim A. Washington, is set to bring a colossal shift in the way people socialize and date online with the launch of "MOOD Social & Dating" app.
Lafayette, LA, August 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- MOOD Social & Dating is entering its beta testing phase beginning September 16th, letting the residents of Lafayette be the first to experience this trailblazing platform.
MOOD Social & Dating transcends the conventional boundaries of online dating. Designed to cater to the distinctive emotional state and desires of its users, MOOD offers a unique mood-centric approach to socializing and dating online, filling a much-needed gap in the market.
As a local of Lafayette, a US Navy Veteran, and a successful entrepreneur with a history of an award-winning automotive detailing business under his name, Tim illustrates an extraordinary entrepreneurial spirit. His technological abilities were further established as the CTO of a tech company that bagged the title as the most investible startup on the TV series, The Blox, slated to release in 2025.
Tim's venture into the dating app industry was sparked by a decade of personal experience and frustration with the existing platforms. Recognizing the emotional and mental toll that conventional dating apps impart on their users, Tim was compelled to create a platform that enhances the user's emotional well-being and offers a tailored connection experience.
His tenacity and innovative thinking were honed through completing Opportunity Machine's first accelerator 2022 fall cohort back in December 2022. This venture further underscores Tim's commitment to utilizing technology to enhance human experiences and connections.
Signing up for the beta testing phase of MOOD Social & Dating is now open. Participants will not only get a chance to be among the first to experience this groundbreaking platform but also help the MOOD team understand user preferences and behaviors better.
Those interested in participating can join the waitlist for the app launch or create their profile via the MOOD Social & Dating website, https://moodsocial.us.
“Our vision is to change the surface of online socializing and dating. MOOD Social & Dating is here to create a profound shift in this space by focusing on user's individual moods and desires. We believe that every connection should be tailormade to the user's current state, and that's what we aim to achieve," states Tim A. Washington, Founder of MOOD Social & Dating.
Come join the MOOD Social & Dating revolution and be part of an interactive platform where users can genuinely connect and engage based on their unique moods and desires.
MOOD Social & Dating transcends the conventional boundaries of online dating. Designed to cater to the distinctive emotional state and desires of its users, MOOD offers a unique mood-centric approach to socializing and dating online, filling a much-needed gap in the market.
As a local of Lafayette, a US Navy Veteran, and a successful entrepreneur with a history of an award-winning automotive detailing business under his name, Tim illustrates an extraordinary entrepreneurial spirit. His technological abilities were further established as the CTO of a tech company that bagged the title as the most investible startup on the TV series, The Blox, slated to release in 2025.
Tim's venture into the dating app industry was sparked by a decade of personal experience and frustration with the existing platforms. Recognizing the emotional and mental toll that conventional dating apps impart on their users, Tim was compelled to create a platform that enhances the user's emotional well-being and offers a tailored connection experience.
His tenacity and innovative thinking were honed through completing Opportunity Machine's first accelerator 2022 fall cohort back in December 2022. This venture further underscores Tim's commitment to utilizing technology to enhance human experiences and connections.
Signing up for the beta testing phase of MOOD Social & Dating is now open. Participants will not only get a chance to be among the first to experience this groundbreaking platform but also help the MOOD team understand user preferences and behaviors better.
Those interested in participating can join the waitlist for the app launch or create their profile via the MOOD Social & Dating website, https://moodsocial.us.
“Our vision is to change the surface of online socializing and dating. MOOD Social & Dating is here to create a profound shift in this space by focusing on user's individual moods and desires. We believe that every connection should be tailormade to the user's current state, and that's what we aim to achieve," states Tim A. Washington, Founder of MOOD Social & Dating.
Come join the MOOD Social & Dating revolution and be part of an interactive platform where users can genuinely connect and engage based on their unique moods and desires.
Contact
MOOD Social & DatingContact
Tim Washington
669-263-4467
https://moodsocial.us
Tim Washington
669-263-4467
https://moodsocial.us
Categories