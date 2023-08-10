Alliance Technologies Names Kelsey Huson Social Media and Marketing Specialist
St. Louis, MO, August 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Alliance Technologies LLC announces Kelsey Huson has joined the firm as the Social Media and Marketing Specialist. Huson is charged with developing a marketing strategy for Alliance, building its social media presence, expanding its brand awareness, and growing its online community.
Huson has eight years of professional experience in education and marketing. She taught high school English, communications and yearbook. The past two years she has served as a graphic artist and social media manager at a local photography studio in Illinois, helping them grow their brand and generating new business opportunities.
A graduate of Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, Huson earned a BA in English with a minor in speech communications. She and her husband Tommy, and dog Weasley, reside in Highland, IL.
“We are excited to add Kelsey to the growing Alliance team. She has many great ideas and the creative background to help us expand our branding and awareness as we continue our growth throughout the St. Louis metro region,” said Jared Peno, CEO.
“Alliance is a fast-growing company and I look forward to utilizing my skills in email marketing, blog writing, website maintenance, content creation and more to help the firm achieve its business goals,” Huson said. “My objective is to bring my passion for social media into the workplace and help the company’s personality shine online.”
Alliance Technologies LLC was recently named one of the fastest-growing private companies in the St. Louis Metro area by the St. Louis Business Journal. Alliance ranked #31 out of the top 50 companies listed.
About Alliance Technologies LLC.
Alliance Technologies offers a variety of end-to-end technology services, solutions, and specific products and services to meet the individual needs of each client. We incorporate a robust list of outside partnerships and providers to bring the industry’s top talent and products into an offering that is both affordable and fully managed. The goal is to provide a solid return on investment for clients and to deliver value at every turn. For more visit Alliance Technologies https://alliancetechnologiesllc.com.
