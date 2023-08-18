Chief Guest CE. Shreekant Patil, Founder PARENTNashik, Inspires Students at Gokhale Education Society Engineering College Event, Gurudakshina Hall, Nashik

At the inaugural function of Gokhale Education Society Engineering College Event, Gurudakshina Hall, Nashik, on August 12, 2023, Chief Guest CE. Shreekant Patil encouraged students. He is a Mentor at StartupIndia, Committee chairman NIMA and Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce.