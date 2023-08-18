Chief Guest CE. Shreekant Patil, Founder PARENTNashik, Inspires Students at Gokhale Education Society Engineering College Event, Gurudakshina Hall, Nashik
At the inaugural function of Gokhale Education Society Engineering College Event, Gurudakshina Hall, Nashik, on August 12, 2023, Chief Guest CE. Shreekant Patil encouraged students. He is a Mentor at StartupIndia, Committee chairman NIMA and Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce.
Nashik, India, August 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Gokhale Education Society Engineering College (GESCOE) recently hosted a special event to inaugurate the new building named Gurudakshina. The event witnessed the esteemed presence of CE Shreekant Patil, Mentor at Startup India, who graced the occasion as the first chief guest. As a member of the advisory committee at the startup cell of GESCOE, Shreekant Patil delivered an engaging speech focused on empowering students with essential skills for career development, entrepreneurship, and startup initiatives. The event saw a gathering of faculty members, students, and esteemed guests who eagerly listened to Shreekant's words of wisdom. Known for his friendly and approachable nature, Shreekant Patil captivated the audience with his gentle yet influential style of guidance. Their speech revolved around a ten-point framework aimed at upgrading skills among students, enabling them to thrive in today's dynamic professional world. During the event, Shreekant Patil emphasized the importance of fostering a spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation within the college community. As a member of the advisory committee at the startup cell of GESCOE, they expressed their commitment to nurturing and supporting the growth of startups emerging from the college. Principal Dr. Kulkarni, Dr. Agnihotri, and Dr. Poonam Chaudhari were present at the event and extended his heartfelt gratitude to Shreekant Patil for his invaluable contribution. They mentioned that Shreekant Patil's vast experience and expertise would prove instrumental in guiding and inspiring students to pursue entrepreneurial endeavors. The event concluded on a high note, leaving a lasting impression on all attendees. The motivation and insights shared by Shreekant Patil will undoubtedly shape the journeys of many future entrepreneurs and professionals emerging from Gokhale Education Society Engineering College.
