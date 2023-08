C Williams Insurance Agency Joins Valley Insurance Agency Alliance

St. Louis, MO, August 16, 2023 --( PR.com )-- C Williams Insurance Agency recently joined Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of more than 160 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois.Founded in 2023, C Williams Insurance Agency was created by owner Chad Williams. The full-service agency, which is located at 4409 Meramec Bottom Road, specializes in personal and commercial insurance.Williams has 12 years of experience in the insurance industry. He began his career as a sales representative with State Farm Insurance and, after seven years, Williams purchased a Farmers Insurance agency. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from the University of Missouri-Columbia in Columbia, Mo.“I joined Valley Insurance Agency Alliance to better serve my clients thanks to their extensive knowledge and experience,” said C Williams Insurance Agency owner Chad Williams. “The alliance provides my clients with additional options for carriers, which is essential in this industry’s constantly changing landscape.” Williams added that “working with a local group like the alliance was very important to me as a business owner, and I look forward to growing my agency with their support.”Founded in 2006, Valley Insurance Agency Alliance generates more than $600 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for SIAA – The Agent Alliance, a $12.5 billion national insurance network.For more information about C Williams Insurance Agency, call (314) 887-4776.