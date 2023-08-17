Eva Garland Consulting Recognized by INC5000 as One of the Fastest Growing Companies in the United States for the Sixth Year in a Row
EGC’s sustained growth highlights the consulting firm’s impact on client success.
Raleigh, NC, August 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Eva Garland Consulting, LLC (EGC) has been honored as a six-time INC5000 fastest-growing company. The INC5000 recognizes companies that are “delivering solutions to our nation’s biggest problems – and growing their businesses like crazy doing it.” Fewer than 10% of INC5000 companies make the list for six consecutive years, underscoring EGC’s success in implementing a long-term high-growth strategy.
Since the company’s inception in 2013, EGC’s portfolio of 2500+ clients has secured over $1.5 billion in grants and contracts that have supported the development and commercialization of thousands of innovative technologies. These technologies span industries ranging from life sciences to energy, defense, and IT.
EGC’s CEO, Dr. Eva Garland, attributes the company’s remarkable growth over the past 10 years to the firm’s exceptional team of 55 professionals, who are all co-located in EGC’s Raleigh, North Carolina headquarters.
According to Dr. Garland, “We are so fortunate to have a dedicated, brilliant, and passionate team of scientists and accountants who are committed to our clients’ success. Through our strategic location in the heart of the Research Triangle, we are able to facilitate an incredibly collaborative working environment such that our clients benefit from the collective expertise of our entire professional team.”
EGC’s growth has been further catalyzed by several significant milestones over the past year:
· The firm was awarded a fifth year of their contract with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to administer the Applicant Assistance Program (AAP), which has supported over 600 entrepreneurs in preparing Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) / Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) grant proposals.
· The State of Vermont selected EGC to lead its “Elevate Vermont” program to provide entrepreneurs with technical assistance in implementing strategies to secure non-dilutive funding to advance economic development in the state.
· The Company also celebrated the release of the Fourth Edition of its best-selling book “Winning SBIR/STTR Grants: A Ten-Week Plan for Preparing Your NIH Phase I Application.”
About Eva Garland Consulting:
Eva Garland Consulting was founded in 2013 to help scientists and entrepreneurs advance development of their innovative technologies. The firm specializes in developing non-dilutive funding strategies, grant proposal preparation, grants management services, and accounting. For more information, visit www.evagarland.com.
