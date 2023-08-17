StyleCulture.TV by Addy.media Revolutionizes Content Activation, Syndication, and Editorial Brand Placement Across Diverse Platforms
New York, NY, August 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- StyleCulture.TV by Addy.media, a prominent player in the world of Lifestyle, Fashion, Art & Entertainment content creation and distribution, has set new benchmarks in the industry by offering groundbreaking content and editorial brand placement services across multiple platforms including shoppable videos. With a focus on innovation, quality, and global outreach, StyleCulture.TV has gained notability as a pioneer in this industry for over a decade.
Their most recent milestone achievement of 160 million video/photo views within the past 18 months. This monumental accomplishment has been made possible through their valued partnerships with global distribution partners and the launch of their streaming video magazine, now streaming on Roku and AmazonFireTV, titled under "StyleCulture.tv" powered by showmetelevison.com. This unique platform offers viewers news into the realms of lifestyle, fashion, art, and entertainment, solidifying StyleCulture.TV as an industry trendsetter.
StyleCulture.TV is proudly a Red Carpet Getty contributor, cementing its position as a trusted source for high-quality visual content. At its core, StyleCulture.TV is one of the leading press teams by taking an editorial approach to event coverage. Their keen eye for capturing exclusive moments and candid glimpses at premier events has resulted in a fast turnaround of events coverage, attracting viewership ranging from 15,000 to an astounding 500,000 video/photo views per coverage.
What sets StyleCulture.TV apart is not only its exceptional content creation but its accessibility. The company prides itself on offering competitive rates, starting as low as $1.8K. This affordability, matched with the promise of top-notch quality, has opened up StyleCulture.TV to an impressive clientele. They are reaching 18,500 subscribers on their YouTube channel, which currently has accrued 9.5 million views. On other social platforms like Instagram, @Styleculture.TV has over 63K followers. Their engagement with their loyal audience has helped them grow and separate themselves from other popular media outlets.
StyleCulture.TV’s resume of clients reads like a who’s who of the industry that includes a diverse range of clients, including PR companies, show producers, event organizers, record companies, designers, and luxury brands. Their commitment to delivering impactful content and ensuring a seamless, engaging viewer experience remains a high priority.
As the world of content creation and distribution continues to evolve, StyleCulture.TV stands at the forefront, ready to shape the industry's future with its innovative strategies, reliable expertise, and unwavering dedication to excellence.
For bookings media inquiries, please contact:
Adriana Kaegi
Executive Producer/Director
Addy.media
Email: press@addy.media
Phone: 917-434-4821
Website: https://www.styleculture.tv/
