AAEON Unveils the BOXER-6406-ADN: A Compact and Durable Embedded Computer for Smart Factory Applications
AAEON’s newest system targets the smart factory market with high-performance computing in a rugged fanless PC.
Taipei, Taiwan, August 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Leading provider of embedded PC solutions, AAEON, is delighted to announce the official launch of the BOXER-6406-ADN, a compact and fanless embedded computer built upon the Intel Atom® Processor X Series/Intel® Processor N-series Processor platform.
Designed to cater to the demands of smart factory applications, the BOXER-6406-ADN boasts a range of features that establish it as a remarkably robust choice for industrial projects. Notably, the system boasts an impressive operational temperature range spanning from -20°C to 60°C. Furthermore, it supports a wide voltage input range of 9V to 36V, inclusive of over/under-voltage current protection as well as short-circuit protection. To enhance its durability, the system is equipped with IEC 68-2-27 anti-shock tolerance and advanced anti-vibration capabilities. Lockable I/O connectors have also been incorporated to safeguard against wear and tear.
With dimensions measuring just 186mm x 104.6mm x 49.1mm, the BOXER-6406-ADN's compact chassis can be easily wall-mounted for convenient deployment. The system relies solely on passive cooling mechanisms, foregoing fan-assisted cooling systems to prevent the accumulation of contaminants when deployed in smart factory settings.
The BOXER-6406-ADN is available in various SKUs, powered by the Intel® Processor N200, Intel® Processor N50, or the Intel Atom® x7211E. These selections were made due to their exceptional combination of power-efficiency and capable processing performance.
For system memory, the BOXER-6406-ADN offers 32GB of DDR5 running at 4800Mhz via SODIMM slot, which gives high-bandwidth data transmission to its collection of industrially conducive interfaces, such as DB-9 and DB-15 ports for RS-232/422/485 and digital I/O functions. On top of this, its I/O also includes two RJ-45 ports for Intel® I226-LM ethernet running at 2.5GbE, dual HDMI, and a total of four USB type-A ports (USB 3.2 Gen 2 x 2, USB 2.0 x 2).
Flexible storage is offered via a 2.5" SATA drive and an M.2 2280 M-Key, with additional expansion supported by the presence of an M.2 2230 E-Key for Wi-Fi, as well as full-size Mini Card and SIM slots.
AAEON has affirmed that due to its rugged, compact, and fanless construction, coupled with an array of high-speed interfaces, the BOXER-6406-ADN is precisely tailored to the needs of the smart factory market. The company specifically highlights its suitability for applications such as automated guided vehicles (AGVs), edge gateways, and automated manufacturing.
The BOXER-6406-ADN is now available for order via both the AAEON eShop and its standard sales channels.
For more information about the BOXER-6406-ADN, please visit its product page.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
