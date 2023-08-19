Shufti Pro Launches Innovative e-IDV Solution, Redefining Verification in the IDV Landscape
Shufti Pro introduces its new e-IDV service to revolutionise business identity verification whilst ensuring robust security to mitigate fraud.
London, United Kingdom, August 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Shufti Pro, an ID verification solution provider, has announced the launch of Electronic Identity Verification (e-IDV). This service aims to help businesses combat fraudulent activities effectively, ensuring adherence to KYC and AML regulations. With more countries moving to electronic verification, companies doing digital ID checks must follow the latest rules whilst minimising manual data entry.
Shufti Pro introduces the new e-IDV service with robust security features, including liveness detection, facial verification, and document authentication. This product offers verification services in 45 countries, amplifying its global reach. The most highlighting feature of this service is that it provides quick ID verification within just 5 seconds. Moreover, this product delivers 30+ e-ID verification options that align perfectly with the diverse needs of different sectors and regulatory requirements.
The need for compliant ID verification services has become paramount in today's rapidly evolving digital and technological era. This innovative AI-powered e-IDV service helps businesses verify their clients' identities with unbeatable security. Companies can now seamlessly authenticate the legitimacy of their clients. Businesses can now easily verify customers' identities using passports, driver's licences, utility bills, and national IDs, making the verification process comprehensive and customisable to different industries and legal needs.
“As a leading IDV service provider, Shufti Pro is always at the forefront of the latest technological innovations, catering to our clients' rapidly evolving requirements,” stated Victor Fredung, CEO of Shufti Pro. “We are committed to offering solutions that specify the demands of our global clients. This new service aims to go beyond onboarding to ongoing processes, and I'm delighted to announce that our e-IDV service aligns perfectly with this objective."
Shufti Pro has introduced the seamless integration of SSO and an advanced mechanism to detect duplicate accounts, further reinforcing the security of identity verification tools. Reflecting on the previous year, the organisation earned a significant investment of $20 million through Series A funding to accelerate its worldwide expansion, elevating the efficiency of its IDV solutions and expanding the scope of its compliance-centric approach. Now, Shufti Pro is unveiling a new array of methods for identity verification, effectively streamlining the process and optimising cost-efficiency for enterprises seeking to fortify their fraud prevention protocols.
About Shufti Pro
Shufti Pro is a leading IDV service provider offering KYC, KYB, KYI, AML, biometric verification, and OCR solutions, accelerating trust worldwide. It has six international offices and has launched 17 complimentary IDV products and solutions since its inception in 2017. With the ability to automatically and securely verify over 10,000 ID documents in more than 150+ languages, Shufti Pro proudly serves customers in 230+ countries and territories.
For more information, please contact:
Market Pro
Marketing Partner | Shufti Pro
Shuftipromedia@marketpro.ai
