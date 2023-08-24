OEEsystems International Offers Exclusive Opportunity for Manufacturers to Experience PerformOEE™ at the UK's Premier PPMA Show
OEEsystems International, a leading provider of manufacturing optimization solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming PPMA Show, the UK's largest exhibition for processing and packaging machinery. The event is scheduled to take place at the NEC in Birmingham on September 26 - 28 inclusive.
Birmingham, United Kingdom, August 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- At the PPMA Show, OEEsystems International will showcase their cutting-edge IIoT Smart Factory OEE Software, PerformOEE™. This software solution, designed to revolutionise manufacturing operations, offers real-time visibility, analysis, and control of manufacturing performance. The PPMA Show provides the perfect platform for manufacturers to explore the benefits of this technology firsthand.
Arthur Stone, CEO of OEEsystems International, emphasised the significance of their participation: "Our presence at the PPMA Show underscores our commitment to empowering manufacturing companies with data-driven insights. PerformOEE™ has the potential to transform the manufacturing landscape, and this event offers an exclusive opportunity for manufacturers to witness its impact."
Key Information:
Event: PPMA Show
Date: September 26, 27 & 28 2023
Location: NEC, Birmingham
Booth: F22
During the PPMA Show, OEEsystems International is offering manufacturers an exclusive 2-day OEE Audit. This comprehensive audit includes automated, accurate, and real-time data collection from production lines. Attendees will be offered the opportunity to benchmark their current production performance and efficiency, identify areas for process improvement, and experience the real-time performance evaluation capabilities of PerformOEE™.
PerformOEE™ continuously monitors productivity, providing real-time visibility & insights into manufacturing performance metrics. The software's reporting and analytic features offer manufacturers in-depth data-driven insights to facilitate continuous improvement.
For media inquiries or more information about OEEsystems International and PerformOEE™, please contact:
Irene Maher
Marketing Manager
OEEsystems International
Phone: +44 1279 881 999
Email: irene.maher@oeesystems.com
About OEEsystems International:
OEEsystems International Are The OEE People!
Working with the world’s most progressive manufacturing companies to increase capacity, reduce costs, improve quality & drive continuous improvement, OEEsystems’ have a unique record of combining their IIoT Smart Factory OEE Software, PerformOEE™, with their Science of Manufacturing Methodology to deliver real-time visibility, analysis and control of manufacturing performance.
Known for their innovative approach, OEEsystems are trusted by global manufacturing leaders for enhancing operational efficiency and driving continuous improvement across the industry. For more information, please visit www.oeesystems.com.
Press Contact:
Irene Maher
Marketing Manager
OEEsystems International
Phone: +44 1279 881 999
Email: irene.maher@oeesystems.com
