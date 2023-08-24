Softjourn Named to 2023 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in America
Fremont, CA, August 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Softjourn, a full-cycle consulting and software development company, has been recognized on Inc. 5000’s annual list, the most prestigious ranking of America’s fastest-growing private companies. Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.
“We're excited to once again receive recognition from the Inc. team, marking our second inclusion as one of America's fastest-growing private companies. It's an honor that underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional software solutions to clients across finance, ticketing, and media domains,” said Emmy Gengler, founder and CEO of Softjourn.
The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have achieved remarkable expansion in revenue amidst challenges such as inflation, escalating capital expenses, and persistent hiring difficulties. Among the top 500 companies this year, the average median three-year revenue growth rate reached an astonishing 2,238 percent. Over the past three years, the companies on the Inc. 5000 list have contributed a total of 1,187,266 job opportunities to the economy.
"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," noted Scott Omelianuk, Editor-in-Chief of Inc. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that it requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."
The classification of companies in the 2023 roster is based on the percentage increase in revenue from 2019 to 2022. To be eligible, companies must be headquartered in the United States, privately owned, and independent.
For comprehensive findings of the Inc. 5000, including detailed company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other specifications, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.
AboutSoftjourn
Softjourn is a full-cycle consulting and software development company, with expert product teams experienced in Fintech, Media & Entertainment, with a special emphasis on Ticketing.
Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with R&D Centers in Ukraine, Poland, and Brazil, Softjourn is a global software development company with over 20 years of experience and a team of over 300 software development experts.
Softjourn transforms client ideas into reality through innovative solutions, with a reputation for proactive collaboration across design, build-out, and deployment. Visit https://softjourn.com/ to learn more.
For more information contact:
Softjourn, Inc.
Meghan Neville
mneville@softjourn.com
Tel: +1.510.943.6217 x57
“We're excited to once again receive recognition from the Inc. team, marking our second inclusion as one of America's fastest-growing private companies. It's an honor that underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional software solutions to clients across finance, ticketing, and media domains,” said Emmy Gengler, founder and CEO of Softjourn.
The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have achieved remarkable expansion in revenue amidst challenges such as inflation, escalating capital expenses, and persistent hiring difficulties. Among the top 500 companies this year, the average median three-year revenue growth rate reached an astonishing 2,238 percent. Over the past three years, the companies on the Inc. 5000 list have contributed a total of 1,187,266 job opportunities to the economy.
"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," noted Scott Omelianuk, Editor-in-Chief of Inc. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that it requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."
The classification of companies in the 2023 roster is based on the percentage increase in revenue from 2019 to 2022. To be eligible, companies must be headquartered in the United States, privately owned, and independent.
For comprehensive findings of the Inc. 5000, including detailed company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other specifications, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.
AboutSoftjourn
Softjourn is a full-cycle consulting and software development company, with expert product teams experienced in Fintech, Media & Entertainment, with a special emphasis on Ticketing.
Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with R&D Centers in Ukraine, Poland, and Brazil, Softjourn is a global software development company with over 20 years of experience and a team of over 300 software development experts.
Softjourn transforms client ideas into reality through innovative solutions, with a reputation for proactive collaboration across design, build-out, and deployment. Visit https://softjourn.com/ to learn more.
For more information contact:
Softjourn, Inc.
Meghan Neville
mneville@softjourn.com
Tel: +1.510.943.6217 x57
Contact
SoftjournContact
Meghan Neville
+1.510.943.6217 x57
https://softjourn.com
Meghan Neville
+1.510.943.6217 x57
https://softjourn.com
Categories