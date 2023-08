Walden Welcomes Solid Waste Expert to the Team

New York, NY, August 24, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Before joining Walden, Brezner worked for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) for almost 35 years. He served the agency as a regional material management engineer. Brezner supervised three groups at NYSDEC–solid waste, active hazardous waste, and pesticides. In his role there, he was responsible for the overall administrative management of those groups and the professional staff attached to those groups.As the Professional Engineer (P.E.) in charge, all technical work in those groups was overseen by Brezner, including oversight of the environmental monitor program and environmental soils laboratory.His management extended to solid waste landfills, solid waste facility permitting, marine transfer stations, and fill material projects. As such, he managed the closure of the entire Fresh Kills Landfill and several other major landfills, permitting the four New York City Marine Transfer Stations, and served as project manager for the New York City Solid Waste Management Plan.Throughout his career, he has developed Subject Matter Expertise in historical fill, regulating materials management, and understanding protocols that pertain to solid waste, active hazardous waste, and pesticides. Those needing solid waste facilities and management expertise often seek his guidance. Brezner is a recognized expert in urban fill, its location, components, and impact on development projects and has been an expert witness on solid waste.A resident of Rockland County in NY, Brezner has a Bachelor's in Chemical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) and a post-graduate degree in Chemical Engineering from Clarkson University. He is a licensed P.E. in New York and New Jersey.About WaldenWalden provides clients throughout the northeast with environmental consulting, professional engineering and EHS outsourcing services. In business since 1995, our staff has prioritized technical innovation, a collaborative approach with the customer and timely response in solving unique environmental challenges.