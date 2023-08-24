Walden Welcomes Solid Waste Expert to the Team

Walden Environmental Engineering (Walden) is pleased to welcome Kenneth B. Brezner, P.E., to the team as a Project Manager, effective August 1. Brezner joined Walden's other Solid Waste Management team members and is based out of their East Fishkill, NY office while supporting the growing roster of solid waste clients and work throughout the company within conformance with the NYS Ethics law.