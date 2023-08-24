Walden Welcomes Solid Waste Expert to the Team
Walden Environmental Engineering (Walden) is pleased to welcome Kenneth B. Brezner, P.E., to the team as a Project Manager, effective August 1. Brezner joined Walden's other Solid Waste Management team members and is based out of their East Fishkill, NY office while supporting the growing roster of solid waste clients and work throughout the company within conformance with the NYS Ethics law.
New York, NY, August 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Before joining Walden, Brezner worked for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) for almost 35 years. He served the agency as a regional material management engineer. Brezner supervised three groups at NYSDEC–solid waste, active hazardous waste, and pesticides. In his role there, he was responsible for the overall administrative management of those groups and the professional staff attached to those groups.
As the Professional Engineer (P.E.) in charge, all technical work in those groups was overseen by Brezner, including oversight of the environmental monitor program and environmental soils laboratory.
His management extended to solid waste landfills, solid waste facility permitting, marine transfer stations, and fill material projects. As such, he managed the closure of the entire Fresh Kills Landfill and several other major landfills, permitting the four New York City Marine Transfer Stations, and served as project manager for the New York City Solid Waste Management Plan.
Throughout his career, he has developed Subject Matter Expertise in historical fill, regulating materials management, and understanding protocols that pertain to solid waste, active hazardous waste, and pesticides. Those needing solid waste facilities and management expertise often seek his guidance. Brezner is a recognized expert in urban fill, its location, components, and impact on development projects and has been an expert witness on solid waste.
A resident of Rockland County in NY, Brezner has a Bachelor's in Chemical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) and a post-graduate degree in Chemical Engineering from Clarkson University. He is a licensed P.E. in New York and New Jersey.
About Walden
Walden provides clients throughout the northeast with environmental consulting, professional engineering and EHS outsourcing services. In business since 1995, our staff has prioritized technical innovation, a collaborative approach with the customer and timely response in solving unique environmental challenges.
As the Professional Engineer (P.E.) in charge, all technical work in those groups was overseen by Brezner, including oversight of the environmental monitor program and environmental soils laboratory.
His management extended to solid waste landfills, solid waste facility permitting, marine transfer stations, and fill material projects. As such, he managed the closure of the entire Fresh Kills Landfill and several other major landfills, permitting the four New York City Marine Transfer Stations, and served as project manager for the New York City Solid Waste Management Plan.
Throughout his career, he has developed Subject Matter Expertise in historical fill, regulating materials management, and understanding protocols that pertain to solid waste, active hazardous waste, and pesticides. Those needing solid waste facilities and management expertise often seek his guidance. Brezner is a recognized expert in urban fill, its location, components, and impact on development projects and has been an expert witness on solid waste.
A resident of Rockland County in NY, Brezner has a Bachelor's in Chemical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) and a post-graduate degree in Chemical Engineering from Clarkson University. He is a licensed P.E. in New York and New Jersey.
About Walden
Walden provides clients throughout the northeast with environmental consulting, professional engineering and EHS outsourcing services. In business since 1995, our staff has prioritized technical innovation, a collaborative approach with the customer and timely response in solving unique environmental challenges.
Contact
Walden Environmental EngineeringContact
Karen Diemer
516-624-7200
waldenenvironmentalengineering.com
Karen Diemer
516-624-7200
waldenenvironmentalengineering.com
Categories