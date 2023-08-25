MBizM Group Receives Accreditation from PeopleCert for IASSC Lean Programmes
Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, August 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- MBizM Group, the leading Lean Six Sigma training and consultancy provider in Malaysia, is pleased to announce its accreditation by PeopleCert for the newest addition to its programme portfolio, the IASSC Lean programmes. This accreditation recognizes MBizM Group's expertise in delivering comprehensive Lean training programmes that align with the requirements of PeopleCert’s regulation.
In light of this, MBizM Group is now accredited to offer three new IASSC Lean programmes: IASSC® Certified Lean Practitioner™ (foundational understanding of Lean and its practical implementation), IASSC® Certified Lean Leader™ (advanced understanding of Lean concepts and tools), and IASSC® Certified Lean Expert™ (mastery of all Lean Management tools and their practical applications). Each programme equips individuals with the necessary skills and knowledge to implement Lean methodologies and tools effectively.
PeopleCert is the global leader in exam and certification management and delivery that partners with multinational organizations and government bodies to provide certification programmes across a broad spectrum of industries. PeopleCert implements a high-quality and reliable accreditation process, designed in accordance with the requirements of the standards ISO 17024, ISO 17065, ISO 9001, ISO 27001, and ISO 22301, fully managed by its experienced Quality and Assessment team. With high support through a global network of over 8,500 accredited training and examination providers and a presence in 200 countries and territories, PeopleCert's state-of-the-art assessment technology enables professionals worldwide to unleash their potential and achieve their career aspirations through learning.
MBizM Group's accreditation by PeopleCert as a Lean Training Provider reflects its commitment to delivering high-quality and industry-recognized Lean training programmes. This accreditation ensures that the training provided by MBizM Group adheres to the guidelines mandated by IASSC Lean Certification. Aspiring professionals seeking credible Lean training and certification providers can now confidently turn to MBizM Group, knowing they will receive valid and valuable training.
Lean, derived from the renowned Toyota Production System, is a methodology focused on waste reduction and process efficiency improvement. MBizM Group's expertise in Lean methodologies positions them as a trusted partner for organizations looking to enhance their operational excellence and drive sustainable improvement. Now with this comprehensive training programmes and PeopleCert accreditation, MBizM Group is poised to empower professionals with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in Lean environments.
For more information, MBizM Group welcomes inquiries via email, phone, or the official website.
Contact
www.mbizm.com.my
For further enquiry, visit www.mbizm.com.au or www.leansigmaexperts.com.au
www.mbizm.com.my
For further enquiry, visit www.mbizm.com.au or www.leansigmaexperts.com.au
