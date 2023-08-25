Avant Healthcare Professionals Names Calvin Cearley Associate Vice President of Marketing
Orlando, FL, August 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Avant Healthcare Professionals, the premier staffing provider of internationally experienced nursing and allied health professionals, today announced the appointment of Calvin Cearley to associate vice president of marketing.
“I am excited to share the news of Calvin joining our leadership team,” said Marisa Zaharoff, president, Avant Healthcare Professionals. “With more than 15 years of strategic marketing experience, he is a mission-driven leader with an entrepreneurial spirit, and a passion for the customer experience.”
In his role, Cearley will provide strategic direction for all marketing for the Avant brand, including growth-focused marketing initiatives and customer satisfaction, along with business development, customer management, market research, and promotions and advertising.
Cearley joins Avant Healthcare Professionals after working at Exploria Resorts as director of marketing, brand strategy and digital. In this position, he was responsible for lead generation, strategic partnerships, brand awareness and reputation management.
“I am passionate about Avant’s mission to change lives, and with the U.S. nurse staffing shortage being at a critical point, it’s an incredible time to join the talented and dedicated team at Avant Healthcare Professionals to make an impact,” shared Cearley.
Cearley holds a Bachelor of Science in Entertainment Business from Full Sail University.
