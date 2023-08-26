Belleville Wire Cloth to Add Capacity in New Jersey
Cedar Grove, NJ, August 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Belleville Wire Cloth has recently expanded their operations in New Jersey. With the implementation of new weaving machinery, a new warehouse, and additional engineering resources, this marks another milestone in the implementation of the company’s plan to grow capacity into 2024 and beyond.
At Belleville Wire Cloth, our philosophy has always been putting customers first. Manufacturing flexibility and inventories warehoused on both coasts provides our company a significant competitive advantage in the market place.
Since 1919 Belleville Wire Cloth has been a leader in the wire mesh and wire cloth industry. They manufacture and maintain one of the largest inventories of wire cloth products in the United States. With warehouse locations on both the East and West coasts, they are very effective in meeting the needs of any customer's time restraints. If required, many specifications can be shipped within 24 hours including DFAR preference to specialty metals (DFAR Clause 252.225-7014.) Backed by over 80 years of experience Belleville Wire Cloth is approved suppliers to some of America's largest corporations including GE, Raytheon, Rolls Royce, Delphi as well as the U.S. Government.
Contact
Categories