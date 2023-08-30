TPMG Announces the Digital Transformation Upgrade to Its Lean Six Sigma Black Belt Certification Program
TPMG is excited to bring lean six sigma into the 21st century.
Phoenix, AZ, August 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- TPMG is pleased to announce the new product launch of its lean six sigma black belt certification in digital transformation. Starting this October, professionals can earn a lean six sigma black belt with a special designation in digital transformation. In this program upgrade, professionals can learn to combine the cutting edge practices of operational excellence with the transformational power of Robotics Process Automation, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence. "This has been a long time coming," says Gerald Taylor, TPMG's Managing Director. "The firm is bringing the lean six sigma method into the 21st century! "Not only will black belts be known as experts in helping companies solving problems, improving productivity and customer satisfaction, they will also be known as expert program managers of digital transformation initiatives!"
In 1999, TPMG was the first organization to offer lean six sigma training for non manufacturing organizations and in 2011, the first to offer the certification for healthcare. TPMG remains on the cutting edge to now offer a black belt certification for digital transformation.
