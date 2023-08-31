Optimus Fintech Names Daniel Kornitzer - Ex-Paysafe Chief Product and Business Development Officer, to Its Growth Advisory Board

Daniel Kornitzer - Fintech and payments technology veteran - joins Optimus Fintech as Growth Advisor. At a time when organizations are looking to ramp up FinOps digital transformation, Optimus, the cloud platform for automated finance back-office operations - is already helping Fortune 500 companies unlock revenue and profits. With Daniel as Growth Advisor, Optimus Fintech is on course to emerge as the market leader in the back-office transformation space.