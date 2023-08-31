Danvers Wellness Center Introduces Brotherhood Haven, Led by Physical, Emotional & Holistic Coach Michael Locolle

Danvers Wellness Center is proud to announce the launch of "Brotherhood Haven," a transformative initiative designed exclusively for men seeking holistic growth and empowerment. Guided by Physical, Emotional & Holistic Coach Michael LoColle, Brotherhood Haven offers a comprehensive monthly program that empowers men to evolve into better versions of themselves through the integration of physical, emotional, and holistic practices into their daily lives.