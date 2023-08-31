Interpreters Unlimited Named Global Interpreting Leader
San Diego, CA, August 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Language Service Provider Interpreters Unlimited (IU) has ranked as a global interpreting leader by research firm Nimdzi Insights. IU was named to the 2023 Nimdzi Interpreting Index, the ranking of the top 34 largest interpreting service providers in the United States and Worldwide. The ranking is based on revenue of Language Service Providers covering sectors including healthcare, business, government, legal, life sciences, financial, education and more. This year IU came in 13th in the US and 22nd worldwide.
Nimdzi Insights is a market research and consulting company that advises on international trade & development, language services, language technology, localization programs, and strategic investing in globalization processes. With their investigative approach, investing hundreds of hours into intense research, data collection, and analysis, Nimdzi is a trusted source when it comes to the Language Services Industry.
The Nimdzi Interpreting Index is a testament to the growth and impact of Interpreters Unlimited as a Language Service Provider, along with their unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional interpreting services across diverse industries. The company's dedication to bridging language barriers and facilitating effective communication has not only earned them industry recognition but has also contributed significantly to the success of their clients.
Inclusion on lists like the Nimdzi Interpreting Index signifies IU’s commitment to excellence and reliability in providing interpretation to those who rely on it for essential services day to day. In today’s multicultural and globalized society, language services are more vital than ever. Interpreters Unlimited is honored to be recognized on the 2023 Nimdzi Interpreting Index and remains committed to advancing language services, breaking linguistic barriers, and enhancing communication for businesses and communities nationwide.
For more information about Interpreters Unlimited, Inc., please visit www.interpreters.com or call 800-726-9891.
About Interpreters Unlimited, Inc.
The IU Group of companies include: Interpreters Unlimited, Accessible Communication for the Deaf, Albors & Alnet, Arkansas Spanish Interpreters and Translators, and IU GlobeLink, LLC, and are headquartered in San Diego, California as a minority-owned company. IU Group is committed to providing equal opportunity in the work environment with its diverse team to aid in supplying linguistic and cultural interpretation services to clients. A combined 70 years in the industry has demonstrated a surplus of leadership and best practices, which has helped establish its respected role in the language services community. Its services include interpretation, document translation and non-emergency medical transportation.
Nimdzi Insights is a market research and consulting company that advises on international trade & development, language services, language technology, localization programs, and strategic investing in globalization processes. With their investigative approach, investing hundreds of hours into intense research, data collection, and analysis, Nimdzi is a trusted source when it comes to the Language Services Industry.
The Nimdzi Interpreting Index is a testament to the growth and impact of Interpreters Unlimited as a Language Service Provider, along with their unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional interpreting services across diverse industries. The company's dedication to bridging language barriers and facilitating effective communication has not only earned them industry recognition but has also contributed significantly to the success of their clients.
Inclusion on lists like the Nimdzi Interpreting Index signifies IU’s commitment to excellence and reliability in providing interpretation to those who rely on it for essential services day to day. In today’s multicultural and globalized society, language services are more vital than ever. Interpreters Unlimited is honored to be recognized on the 2023 Nimdzi Interpreting Index and remains committed to advancing language services, breaking linguistic barriers, and enhancing communication for businesses and communities nationwide.
For more information about Interpreters Unlimited, Inc., please visit www.interpreters.com or call 800-726-9891.
About Interpreters Unlimited, Inc.
The IU Group of companies include: Interpreters Unlimited, Accessible Communication for the Deaf, Albors & Alnet, Arkansas Spanish Interpreters and Translators, and IU GlobeLink, LLC, and are headquartered in San Diego, California as a minority-owned company. IU Group is committed to providing equal opportunity in the work environment with its diverse team to aid in supplying linguistic and cultural interpretation services to clients. A combined 70 years in the industry has demonstrated a surplus of leadership and best practices, which has helped establish its respected role in the language services community. Its services include interpretation, document translation and non-emergency medical transportation.
Contact
Interpreters UnlimitedContact
Marc Westray
800-726-9891
www.interpreters.com
Marc Westray
800-726-9891
www.interpreters.com
Categories