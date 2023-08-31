West Coast Self-Storage Opens Storage Facility in San Diego County
San Diego, CA, August 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- West Coast Self-Storage has announced the grand opening of its latest storage facility, West Coast Self-Storage Del Sur, located at the intersection of Paseo Del Sur and Babcock St. in the Del Sur neighborhood of San Diego.
The facility offers a total of 1116 storage units, covering 99,400 square feet of storage space. It includes climate-controlled storage units ranging from 5 x 5 to 10 x 30 in size, as well as drive-up accessible units in the 10 x 20 dimension.
With a focus on modern storage conveniences, West Coast Self-Storage Del Sur features a covered loading and unloading area, a freight elevator, and complimentary handcarts for easy item transportation. Security measures encompass 24-hour recorded video monitoring, pin-code access at entrances, and LED lighting throughout. The on-site office also serves as a retail store for moving boxes and packing supplies.
In addition, West Coast Self-Storage Del Sur is set to become a U-Haul Neighborhood Dealer, offering access to moving trucks for reservation.
Office hours for the facility are 9:30 am to 6:00 pm from Monday to Saturday, and 9:30 am to 5:00 pm on Sundays. Access to storage units is available daily from 6:00 am to 10:00 pm.
The self-storage facility was designed by Jackson | Main Architecture of Seattle, WA, and built by RDS Contracting Inc, El Cajon, CA. Northwest Building, LLC is the developer and owner. West Coast Self-Storage Group of Everett, Washington will be managing the operation.
Aaron Potter, Regional Manager for West Coast Self-Storage, expressed enthusiasm, stating, "We're thrilled to introduce West Coast Self-Storage to the vibrant Del Sur community. It's our privilege to provide the residents here with a superior storage solution that combines top-notch security, climate-controlled units, and a range of sizes to meet their needs. We can't wait to be a part of this neighborhood and offer a storage experience that exceeds expectations."
West Coast Self-Storage Group, headquartered in Everett, WA, is a prominent player in self-storage property management, acquisitions, and development, with a portfolio of 112 managed and owned locations across multiple states. Visit WestCoastSelfStorage.com and SelfStoragePropertyManagement.com for further information.
Contact
Derek Hines
971-371-3734
https://westcoastselfstorage.com
