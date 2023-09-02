Eastvantage Wins a Silver Stevie® in the 2023 International Business Awards®
Global managed services company will be celebrated for its growth achievements together with other international winners during event in Rome on October 13.
Taguig City, Philippines, September 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Eastvantage was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Achievement in Growth category in the 20th Annual International Business Awards®. Winners will be celebrated during a gala banquet at the Cavalieri Waldorf Astoria Hotel, in Rome, Italy on Friday, 13 October.
The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2023 IBAs received entries from organizations in 61 nations and territories. The Eastvantage entry, “From One Asian Country to Global: Evolvement Through Empowerment,” was just one of the more than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry which were submitted for consideration in a wide range of categories.
Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 230 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July. Eastvantage was lauded by the judges for having showcased “significant growth and expansion” and that “the business is continuing to expand and transform” into a managed services provider “of the highest caliber.”
“We are truly honored to be recognized for our achievements in 2022. It was a defining year for Eastvantage, with over 100% revenue growth and expansion from one Philippine office to two plus the opening of delivery centers in India, Vietnam, and Bulgaria,” shared Joeri Timp, Eastvantage Managing Director. “The astounding growth is a testament to the value of building synergies and engaging our people to meet market demands and go global.”
“Nominations to the IBAs get better every year, and this year’s class of Stevie winners is the most impressive yet,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “The winners have demonstrated that their organizations have set and achieved lofty goals. We congratulate them on their recognized achievements and look forward to celebrating them on stage in Rome on 13 October.”
Timp and Eastvantage Business Development Director, Erwin Mortelmans, will represent the company at the awards ceremony.
About Eastvantage
Since 2010, Eastvantage has been creating meaningful work relationships across the globe through premier managed services and outsourcing solutions. It supports businesses in attaining their goals while driving cost reduction and fostering growth and scalability in an ever-changing business landscape. Eastvantage combines operational excellence with cutting-edge technology to deliver desired outcomes. Its diverse team offers unparalleled expertise and deep knowledge 24/7 in 13 languages from its offices in the Philippines, India, Vietnam, Bulgaria, and Morocco. Visit eastvantage.com to discover how Eastvantage can help you succeed.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.
