SMC Corporation at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 on September 11-13

SMC Corporation of America will exhibit at Pack Expo Las Vegas 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall Booth C-4839 on September 11-13. SMC is excited to announced that it will again be a sponsor for the Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network (PPWLN) Breakfast at PACK EXPO Las Vegas hosted by The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies (PMMI) on September 12 from 7:30-9:00 in North Building, Upper Level, Room N247.