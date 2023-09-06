Bedford Row Capital Welcomes Sandra Reivik as Head of AI Development
Tallinn, Estonia, September 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Bedford Row Capital (BRC), renowned for its structured finance offerings, proudly introduces Sandra Reivik as the new Head of AI Development. Reivik, an established Artificial Intelligence (AI) specialist, brings her wide-ranging experience and innovative talent to BRC. This appointment reflects BRC's dedication to leveraging cutting-edge technology for improved services and streamlined operations.
With a varied history in training multiple departments across a range of distinguished firms, Reivik has been a driving force in enhancing AI fluency and competence within employees. Her work has been instrumental in designing and executing an academic course titled "AI Tools in Business: Practical Guidelines" at Estonian Business School, thereby enriching the educational landscape in Estonia. Her work has been instrumental in providing tailor-made AI tools for Estonian businesses and creating a comprehensive academic course titled "AI Tools in Business: Practical Guidelines" at Estonian Business School.
Known for applying AI to real-world scenarios, Reivik's expertise will shape BRC's technological evolution, particularly in AI prompt engineering. She aims to solidify BRC's position as a leader in AI-driven financial innovation, especially within the growing GCC market.
Sandra Reivik states, "I'm incredibly excited to step into my new role as Head of AI Development at Bedford Row Capital. My primary goal is to elevate BRC as a leader in AI-driven financial innovation, especially within the fast-growing GCC market.
"Through targeted upskilling and arming our teams with advanced AI tools, we aim to raise the bar on how we operate, setting new industry standards. I'm a firm believer that groundbreaking innovation shouldn't be kept under wraps.
"So, consider me BRC's AI ambassador—you'll find me sharing our exciting journey in AI at key industry events, networking with fellow innovators, and evangelizing the untapped potential of AI in shaping the future of finance.”
CEO Scott Levy expresses his enthusiasm, stating, "We are excited to have Sandra on board. Her AI expertise will spearhead our technological advancements, offering clients sophisticated and dependable financial solutions."
Founded in 2015, Bedford Row Capital has rapidly become a global structured finance leader. Prioritizing innovation and technology, BRC offers tailored solutions to a diverse clientele, reimagining the future of structured finance with groundbreaking offerings.
Sandra Reivik's addition underscores BRC's commitment to integrating advanced AI technology into its services.
About Bedford Row Capital
Bedford Row Capital (BRC) is a global structured finance issuer that provides custom solutions to a diverse range of clients. Through leveraging technological innovation, BRC is at the forefront of the future of structured finance.
For more information or interview requests, contact:
Rafia Alam
Email: rafia@bedfordrowcapital.com
