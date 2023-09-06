Valley Insurance Agency Alliance Creates New Development Role
Michael Thornton was appointed as Book Management Coach for growing alliance.
St. Louis, MO, September 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of more than 160 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois, recently named Michael Thornton as Book Management Coach. In this newly created role, he will focus on the profitability of personal lines production with both strategic and regional partner carriers. This includes working with member agencies and using data-driven information to assist in their continuous growth.
This is a new role for Thornton, who has worked at VIAA for six years as a Foundation Specialist. Prior to joining the company, Thornton ran an $11.2 million dollar book of business at three separate offices for more than 15 years. He brings an extensive sales, development, and management background to his new position.
“This brand-new position recognizes the increased need our alliance members have based upon the ever-changing insurance marketplace,” said VIAA’s President JD Powers. “We created this role with Michael in mind. He thoroughly understands how to utilize the proper technology, loss reports, and procedures to guide loss-sensitive members to successful outcomes. He is the perfect advocate for our members and carrier partners, and we look forward to all he will accomplish for our alliance.”
Founded in 2006, Valley Insurance Agency Alliance generates more than $600 million in written premium and is the regional founding member SIAA – The Agent Alliance, a $12.5 billion national insurance network. Founded in 1991, sister company Powers Insurance & Risk Management provides personal and business insurance, surety, risk management, and employee benefits. The companies are headquartered at 6825 Clayton Ave. For more information, call (314) 725-1414.
This is a new role for Thornton, who has worked at VIAA for six years as a Foundation Specialist. Prior to joining the company, Thornton ran an $11.2 million dollar book of business at three separate offices for more than 15 years. He brings an extensive sales, development, and management background to his new position.
“This brand-new position recognizes the increased need our alliance members have based upon the ever-changing insurance marketplace,” said VIAA’s President JD Powers. “We created this role with Michael in mind. He thoroughly understands how to utilize the proper technology, loss reports, and procedures to guide loss-sensitive members to successful outcomes. He is the perfect advocate for our members and carrier partners, and we look forward to all he will accomplish for our alliance.”
Founded in 2006, Valley Insurance Agency Alliance generates more than $600 million in written premium and is the regional founding member SIAA – The Agent Alliance, a $12.5 billion national insurance network. Founded in 1991, sister company Powers Insurance & Risk Management provides personal and business insurance, surety, risk management, and employee benefits. The companies are headquartered at 6825 Clayton Ave. For more information, call (314) 725-1414.
Contact
Valley Insurance Agency AllianceContact
Rochelle Brandvein
(314) 725-1414
www.viaa4u.com
Rochelle Brandvein
(314) 725-1414
www.viaa4u.com
Categories