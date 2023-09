SMC Corporation Exhibits at FabTech in Chicago – Sept. 11-14

Noblesville, IN, September 07, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Visit SMC in the North Building, Hall B in the Welding, Robotics and Industrial Automation section at Booth B13027 for a hands-on experience with the latest innovations in automation equipment and end-of-arm tooling for collaborative robots (cobots) as well as for bending & forming, cutting, fastening & joining, finishing/paint & powder coating, plate & structural fabricating, roll forming, and tool & die machines.SMC will feature its industry-leading, innovative Air Management System (AMS) technology which monitors and measures pressure, air flow and temperature to provide the optimal supply of air pressure and volume for efficient process control to reduce demand on air compressors during machine operation and the functionality to throttle down to idle mode for nonoperating cycles.SMC components on exhibit are:· Dual Channel Chillers for Lasers (26 kWo Dual independent cooling channels in one packageo Copper free and suitable for DI watero ±0.1°C temperature stability· Rack Mount Thermoelectric Peltier Type Chillerso Refrigerant-free (air-cooled or water cooled)o Mountable in a 19-inch racko UL, CE, RoHS· Booster Regulator to Increase Point-of-Use Air Pressureo Increase point-of-use output air pressure by 2 or 4 timeso Self-sustaining, no external power supply requiredo Pair with ASME, CE air tank· Digital Gap Checker for Verifying the Presence and Position of a Workpieceo Using a sensor for air pressure to detect a pressure differentialo Surface to workpiece distance detection ranges: 0.01-0.03mm, 0.02-0.15mm, 0.05-0.30mm· High Rigidity Clamp Cylinderso Compact, lightweight and weld spatter resistanto NAAMS standard design· Dust Collection / Jet Pulse Valveso Millions of cycle life elastomer diaphragmo Direct piping and compression fitting connectionsISO13849-1, Category 3/4, Safety Dump Valveso Quickly exhaust residual air pressure for machine safety· Filters, Regulators and Air Treatment Products· Energy Conservation ProductsExhibit Hours:· Sept. 11-13 (M-W) 9:00 – 5:00 CT· Sept. 14 (Th) 9:00 – 3:00 CTAbout SMC Corporation of AmericaSMC Corporation of America, a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption.