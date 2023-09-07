SMC Corporation Exhibits at FabTech in Chicago – Sept. 11-14
SMC Corporation of America will exhibit at Fabtech, North America’s largest metal forming, fabricating, welding and finishing event at McCormick Place in Chicago, September 11-14.
Noblesville, IN, September 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Visit SMC in the North Building, Hall B in the Welding, Robotics and Industrial Automation section at Booth B13027 for a hands-on experience with the latest innovations in automation equipment and end-of-arm tooling for collaborative robots (cobots) as well as for bending & forming, cutting, fastening & joining, finishing/paint & powder coating, plate & structural fabricating, roll forming, and tool & die machines.
SMC will feature its industry-leading, innovative Air Management System (AMS) technology which monitors and measures pressure, air flow and temperature to provide the optimal supply of air pressure and volume for efficient process control to reduce demand on air compressors during machine operation and the functionality to throttle down to idle mode for nonoperating cycles.
SMC components on exhibit are:
· Dual Channel Chillers for Lasers (26 kW
o Dual independent cooling channels in one package
o Copper free and suitable for DI water
o ±0.1°C temperature stability
· Rack Mount Thermoelectric Peltier Type Chillers
o Refrigerant-free (air-cooled or water cooled)
o Mountable in a 19-inch rack
o UL, CE, RoHS
· Booster Regulator to Increase Point-of-Use Air Pressure
o Increase point-of-use output air pressure by 2 or 4 times
o Self-sustaining, no external power supply required
o Pair with ASME, CE air tank
· Digital Gap Checker for Verifying the Presence and Position of a Workpiece
o Using a sensor for air pressure to detect a pressure differential
o Surface to workpiece distance detection ranges: 0.01-0.03mm, 0.02-0.15mm, 0.05-0.30mm
· High Rigidity Clamp Cylinders
o Compact, lightweight and weld spatter resistant
o NAAMS standard design
· Dust Collection / Jet Pulse Valves
o Millions of cycle life elastomer diaphragm
o Direct piping and compression fitting connections
ISO13849-1, Category 3/4, Safety Dump Valves
o Quickly exhaust residual air pressure for machine safety
· Filters, Regulators and Air Treatment Products
· Energy Conservation Products
Exhibit Hours:
· Sept. 11-13 (M-W) 9:00 – 5:00 CT
· Sept. 14 (Th) 9:00 – 3:00 CT
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption.
