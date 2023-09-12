sa.global Appoints Geoffrey Ghyoot as New Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
sa.global is thrilled to announce the appointment of Geoffrey Ghyoot as the company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He brings a rich experience in M&A, financial management, and change management to this new role.
Brussels, Belgium, September 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- sa.global, a leader in providing innovative solutions for people and project-based businesses, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Geoffrey Ghyoot as the company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In this role, Geoffrey will use his extensive global experience to shape the organization’s financial management and position sa.global for sustainable, long-term value creation.
Geoffrey Ghyoot, based in Belgium, brings a wealth of international experience to sa.global, having worked in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the United States. With a distinguished background in Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A), Financial Management, and overseeing management of statutory and financial information, Geoffrey is poised to make a significant impact on the organization's financial strategies and operations. He is well known for his capability of powering people, enhancing efficiency, and inspiring trust.
sa.global's CEO and Founder, Stephen James, commented on Geoffrey's appointment, stating: “This is a very exciting time to have Geoffrey join us. The market opportunity is huge and our ambition is to double the size of the business in the next few years. The breadth and depth of his financial and operational experience plus his leadership in growing and scaling businesses will be extraordinarily valuable to us to ensure we are well-prepared to scale effectively.”
Geoffrey Ghyoot expressed his enthusiasm about joining sa.global, saying, "I’m thrilled to join sa.global at a time of significant opportunity for the company and its stakeholders. The client-focused mission and the extraordinary team made this a compelling opportunity. I look forward to working with the Board and sa.global team members to continue driving the organization’s success.”
Geoffrey Ghyoot's appointment as CFO aligns with sa.global's dedication to maintaining a strong and visionary leadership team as the company continues to expand its global presence and provide modern solutions to project-based businesses.
About sa.global
sa.global empowers organizations and people to achieve more. We do this by bringing our platform expertise into addressing industry challenges through vertical-focused solutions. Our solutions and services are 100% based on Microsoft business applications and the Microsoft Business cloud, and benefit advertising and marketing, accounting, architecture and engineering, consulting, homebuilding, legal, and IT services companies. Through our industry-first approach, we want to put solutions in the hands of people closest to the problem to enable organizations to act faster and make intelligent decisions.
Over 800,000 users in 80 countries around the world rely on sa.global's industry-focused expertise to gain value faster, adapt quickly to changes, and build for the future. We have 30+ years of real-world experience, we are an 11-time winner of the Microsoft Dynamics Partner of the Year Award, and have been a part of Microsoft’s elite Inner Circle for 11 years. Our global organization has a 1000-member team across 25 countries.
Geoffrey Ghyoot, based in Belgium, brings a wealth of international experience to sa.global, having worked in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the United States. With a distinguished background in Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A), Financial Management, and overseeing management of statutory and financial information, Geoffrey is poised to make a significant impact on the organization's financial strategies and operations. He is well known for his capability of powering people, enhancing efficiency, and inspiring trust.
sa.global's CEO and Founder, Stephen James, commented on Geoffrey's appointment, stating: “This is a very exciting time to have Geoffrey join us. The market opportunity is huge and our ambition is to double the size of the business in the next few years. The breadth and depth of his financial and operational experience plus his leadership in growing and scaling businesses will be extraordinarily valuable to us to ensure we are well-prepared to scale effectively.”
Geoffrey Ghyoot expressed his enthusiasm about joining sa.global, saying, "I’m thrilled to join sa.global at a time of significant opportunity for the company and its stakeholders. The client-focused mission and the extraordinary team made this a compelling opportunity. I look forward to working with the Board and sa.global team members to continue driving the organization’s success.”
Geoffrey Ghyoot's appointment as CFO aligns with sa.global's dedication to maintaining a strong and visionary leadership team as the company continues to expand its global presence and provide modern solutions to project-based businesses.
About sa.global
sa.global empowers organizations and people to achieve more. We do this by bringing our platform expertise into addressing industry challenges through vertical-focused solutions. Our solutions and services are 100% based on Microsoft business applications and the Microsoft Business cloud, and benefit advertising and marketing, accounting, architecture and engineering, consulting, homebuilding, legal, and IT services companies. Through our industry-first approach, we want to put solutions in the hands of people closest to the problem to enable organizations to act faster and make intelligent decisions.
Over 800,000 users in 80 countries around the world rely on sa.global's industry-focused expertise to gain value faster, adapt quickly to changes, and build for the future. We have 30+ years of real-world experience, we are an 11-time winner of the Microsoft Dynamics Partner of the Year Award, and have been a part of Microsoft’s elite Inner Circle for 11 years. Our global organization has a 1000-member team across 25 countries.
Contact
sa.globalContact
Vikram Franklin
+1 888-350-3123
www.saglobal.com/
Vikram Franklin
+1 888-350-3123
www.saglobal.com/
Categories