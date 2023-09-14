Mailmodo Launches OpenHigher AI to Create Unignorable Subject Lines Powered by GPT4
Lewes, DE, September 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mailmodo launches an AI subject line generator with built-in prompt engineering and 20+ parameters for campaign details.
Mailmodo, an email marketing platform that simplifies AMP emails and helps boost conversions, has recently launched an AI subject line generator for email marketers.
Openhigher AI, the AI Subject line generator by Mailmodo, has pre-built prompts and options to add campaign details with single clicks for highly contextual results. It also provides matching preheaders with every subject line thus generated.
“Great subject lines are non-negotiable for email campaign performance but are usually written in the last moments of sending a campaign. Recently, many AI tools have emerged to assist marketers in getting effective email subject lines in seconds,” says Aquibur Rahman, CEO of Mailmodo, when asked about the inspiration behind this launch.
“However, most of them require detailed prompt engineering to generate decent results. This neither saves time nor helps the writers’ block many marketers face when pressed with tight deadlines,” he explains further. “This gap in existing tools inspired us to build a tool requiring minimal prompts and work with GPT-4 to create creative and contextual results.”
Having already introduced an in-app AI subject line generator for Mailmodo users, the team launched an open-for-all tool with advanced filtering. Openhigher AI by Mailmodo is now live and has garnered over 250+ upvotes on Product Hunt and many positive reviews.
The main feature of this tool is the automatic in-built prompt engineering, Users don’t have to write lengthy prompts and need to provide only basic information. The tool also gives options for the type of email campaigns, tonality and style of subject lines (like driving curiosity, actions, etc. There are also options to use emojis and personalization parameters with a single click.
Users can also preview the subject lines in their inbox, share them with their team, and join a community to get feedback from other marketers. Mailmodo wanted to speed up the process of subject line creation without compromising on quality, collaboration, or creativity.
Currently, the team is working on expanding Mailmodo AI with an AI email copywriter so that Mailmodo users can reap the benefits of AI to improve email production.
The tool Openhigher AI can be found on the official Mailmodo website for those interested in exploring the subject line generator and wanting to try it out.
https://www.mailmodo.com/tools/ai-subject-line-generator/?utm_source=syndication&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=openhigher
