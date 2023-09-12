Announcing the “BlogPaws Best” Award Winners at SuperZoo 2023
BlogPaws is excited to announce the winners of the BlogPaws Best of 2023 Awards from this year’s SuperZoo trade show. The event was held August 16-18, 2023, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, and featured 900+ pet product debuts, 1,000+ exhibitors, and 16k+ pet professionals.
Las Vegas, NV, September 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The BlogPaws Best Awards winners are:
Best New Product: Freeze-dried Raw Goat's Milk by Shepherd Boy Farms, Booth 1046
Most Innovative Product: Ollie 2 in 1 Harness by Wingo Outdoors, Booth 7477
Best Emerging Brand: GURU Pet Company, Booth 7769
Best Sustainable Brand: GreenLine Pet Supply, Booth 6578
Best Cat Product: Puzzle Digger / For Hunting Instinct by The Puzzle Feeder, Booth 3579
Best Dog Product: Expandable Treat Burger Snuffle Toy by dexypaws, Booth 7280
Best Bird Product: TrackPack for Birds by Ibiyaya x BirdTricks, Booth 7067
Best Adventure Product: 3 Season Heated Coat by DOGORA, Booth 6976
Best Boutique Product: Cooling Dog Bandana by Doodle Couture, New York, Booth 7275
Best Cleaning Product: Wee Away for Dogs & Cats Ocean Breeze Scent by Wee Away Company, Booth 7363
Best Enrichment Product: DJ Doggo Puzzle Feeder by Brightkins, Booth 7624
Best Grooming Product: Drying Coat 2Go for Dogs by PAIKKA, Booth 6719
Best Health Product: Kinesio Canine by Kinesio Tape, Booth 2048
Best Home Care Product: Rapid Ear Care Vet Strength Ear Treatment by Silver Honey from W.F. Young, Booth 1346
Best Household Product: Clifford Pet Shelf by 4 Cats & Dogs Home Furnishings, Booth 3105
Best Natural Product: Beef Collagen Puffs with Cod Skin Treats for Cats by Icelandic+, Booth 1447
Best Recycled Product: Dumpster Fire by SnugArooz, Booth 6611
Best Supplement: Super multivitamin CoQ10 & probiotic immune & bone by Therapetixx, Booth 6778
Best Travel Product: Enventur Travel Kennel by Diggs, Booth 8012
Best Booth Design: Loungefly, Booth 7311
Best Booth Presence: Tailwagger Dog Beer, Booth 7900
Best Branding: Bundle x Joy, Booth 1846
Best Packaging: Native Pet, Booth 1547
Best Rebrand or Refresh: Veterinary Formula by Synergy Labs, Booth 5139
Best Signage: Barkworthies, Booth 3539
Best of Awards from the BlogPaws Team:
Britt’s Best-in-Show Pick: Fetch Toy by Earth Rated, Booth 2058
Jessica’s Best-in-Show Pick: Yak Cheese and Cod Bone by Durkha Dog Chew, Booth 4177
BlogPaws attended SuperZoo 2023 as media covering the show’s products and trends. The team spent all three days of the trade show scouring the floor, searching for products and brands with award-winning products and marketing efforts to recognize. The awards were announced to the winning companies by email following the show, and each winner will be featured on the BlogPaws website.
"We're super excited to once again acknowledge and highlight pet brands that are pushing the boundaries of the pet industry with the BlogPaws Best Awards. It is through this innovation and commitment to our beloved pets that we can all move the industry forward to bigger and better things," explained Britt Kascjak, BlogPaws Director of Content & SEO. "The brand that we have awarded at SuperZoo 2023 stood out in a variety of different and impressive ways, including through new developments, education, marketing, and more. We believe that these brands are an example of the promising future of the pet industry."
Jessica Shipman, CMO
720-295-6151
blogpaws.com
