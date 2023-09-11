SMC Corporation Exhibits at BioProcess Int’l in Boston, Sept. 19-21
SMC Corporation of America will exhibit at BioProcess International, where 2700+ global bioprocessing professionals converge to learn and network on the latest updates on biotechnologies, gene therapies, and on how to improve efficiencies across all phases of the biopharmaceutical development and production.
Noblesville, IN, September 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Visit SMC in Hall A, Booth 755 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, 415 Summer St., Boston, MA 02210 September 19-21 to encounter the latest technologies in solenoid operated fluid control valves.
SMC components on exhibit are:
· Liquid Isolation Valves
· Pinch Valves for Fluids
· High Purity Valves and Regulators
· Pressure and Flow Sensors
· Hygienic Actuators and Cylinders
· Stainless Steel Chillers
Exhibit Hours:
· Sept. 19 (Tu) 3:30 – 7:00 ET
· Sept. 20 (W) 9:00 – 5:30 ET
· Sept. 21 (Th) 9:00 – 2:00 ET
Visit SMC at booth # 755, Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, 415 Summer St., Boston, MA 02210
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan, a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries with technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China. It focuses on sustainable automation and setting global standards for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption through partnerships with customers and stakeholders.
Contact
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
