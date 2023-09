SMC Corporation Exhibits at BioProcess Int’l in Boston, Sept. 19-21

Noblesville, IN, September 11, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Visit SMC in Hall A, Booth 755 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, 415 Summer St., Boston, MA 02210 September 19-21 to encounter the latest technologies in solenoid operated fluid control valves.SMC components on exhibit are:· Liquid Isolation Valves· Pinch Valves for Fluids· High Purity Valves and Regulators· Pressure and Flow Sensors· Hygienic Actuators and Cylinders· Stainless Steel ChillersExhibit Hours:· Sept. 19 (Tu) 3:30 – 7:00 ET· Sept. 20 (W) 9:00 – 5:30 ET· Sept. 21 (Th) 9:00 – 2:00 ETVisit SMC at booth # 755, Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, 415 Summer St., Boston, MA 02210About SMC Corporation of AmericaSMC Corporation of America, headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan, a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries with technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China. It focuses on sustainable automation and setting global standards for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption through partnerships with customers and stakeholders.