Medicare Association Offers Insurance Agents 2023 AEP Publicity Kit
Los Angeles, CA, September 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- To support independent Medicare insurance agents seeking leads during the upcoming Medicare Annual Enrollment Period, the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance has created the 2023 AEP Publicity Kit.
“Independent insurance agents face formidable competition from companies able to spend tens of millions of dollars to generate leads during AEP,” notes Jesse Slome, director of the organization. Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) kicks off October 15 and concludes on December 7.
“The best way for an independent Medicare agent to compete is to showcase themselves as the go-to local Medicare resource,” Slome notes. “Medicare is a national program but Medicare plan options are local. Who better than someone local to help area seniors make educated decisions.”
To support agents the Association has launched its 2023 AEP Publicity Kit. According to Slome, the marketing tools are made available to all agents listed on the Association’s Find A Local Medicare Agent online directory.
The Association makes available the nation’s leading online directory listing local Medicare insurance agents. Seniors can access the free and private directory via the organization’s website at https://www.medicaresupp.org/find-local-agent/.
The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance advocates for the importance of consumer awareness and supports insurance and financial professionals who market Medicare insurance solutions. To learn more visit their website at https://www.medicaresupp.org.
Jesse R. Slome
818-597-3205
https://www.medicaresupp.org
