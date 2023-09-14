The Art Within You is Making Significant Strides in Bridging the Wealth Gap in America
"We all have a duty to uphold and we will hold those in high offices accountable." - Kentrell Parker
West Palm Beach, FL, September 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Art Within You is proud to announce Its latest project aimed at tackling the systemic obstacles that have held the Black and Latino Americans community's in limbo for generations. Its main focus is to level out the playing field by providing equal access to resources, opportunities, social capital, and equitable support systems to the Black and Latino Americans. "We are confident that our efforts will make a significant impact in creating a more just and equitable society for all," says Kentrell Parker, CEO of The Art Within You.
The Art Within You recognize that the Black and Latino Americans community's has faced numerous challenges, including socioeconomic disadvantages, education attainment, entrepreneurship, home ownership, unemployment, and Black and Latino Americans owned businesses. These issues have persisted for generations, and it's time for us to take action, says Kentrell Parker.
As a Philanthropist of The Art Within You, Kentrell Parker is calling out major corporations such as CSX, Norfolk Southern, Brooks Brothers, JP Morgan Chase, Aetna Inc, New York Life, Wells Fargo, E.W. Scripps and Gannett, Providence Bank, Canadian National Railway Company, Brown Brothers Harriman, & Barclays to take responsibility for their involvement in profiting off of slavery and come clean to the Black Americans community and aid in the development of building up the Black and Latino Americans community's.
The Art Within You understands that this will not be an overnight fix, and how challenging it will be but as a small black American owned business, It staffs and CEO are committed to the process and trusting that progress will be made. "We all have a duty to uphold and we will hold those in high offices accountable," says Kentrell Parker.
Kentrell urges to let's get to work and take one step at a time towards achieving The Art Within You philanthropic goals. In addition, The Art Within You are excited to announce Its plans to expand and create a free vocational school for the less advantaged. Together, we can make a difference and create a brighter future for all.
