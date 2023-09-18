ISMG’s Cybersecurity Summit: London to Offer Immersive Solution Room Experience
The Summit Aims to Empower the Security Community Through Insightful Keynotes and Interactive Solutions
Princeton, NJ, September 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The highly anticipated ISMG Cybersecurity Summit is coming to London, where thought leaders, cybersecurity experts and industry pioneers will converge to delve into the latest trends, challenges and strategies in the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape.
The Cybersecurity Summit: London promises to be a day of unparalleled learning and collaboration, focusing on empowering cybersecurity leaders with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate today’s complex digital environment.
“ISMG is once again hosting its annual Cybersecurity Summit in London, providing a platform for knowledge sharing and collaboration among industry leaders. We are delighted to present our full-day agenda showcasing the top thought leaders in the security space,” said Jennifer Eisenhofer, VP of events, ISMG. “Attendees will gain the latest updates from a variety of sessions and leave with the expertise required to address their most critical security challenges.”
One of the standout sessions of the summit is the keynote address by Helen Rabe, CISO of BBC. Rabe’s CISO one-on-one session promises to be an enlightening discussion that will offer insight into the nuances of effective leadership, team skill refinement, and incident response strategies – all within the context of the transformative impact of technology, particularly AI.
Another highlight of the summit is the immersive “Solution Room” experience, sponsored by CyberEdBoard. This hands-on exercise is tailored for CISOs and cybersecurity leaders, challenging them to collaborate and strategize in real time to combat a simulated global ransomware attack. With participation from esteemed security experts, including Milos Pesic of ABB Accelleron, Don Gibson of Kinly, and Deborah Haworth of Penguin Random House UK, this session will offer an engaging and practical opportunity to enhance incident response capabilities.
“I’m particularly looking forward to the Solution Room panel and working session focused on ‘Incident Response in Ransomware Scenarios.’ This session would be addressed by insightful and informed panelists who will discuss the key issues – which should help inform participants as they tackle a simulation of real-world issues faced when under attack,” said Tony Morbin, executive news editor, EU, ISMG.
The Cybersecurity Summit: London will also delve into the technical intricacies of AI, ensuring that cybersecurity leaders are well-prepared for secure AI implementation and equipped to address budgetary concerns related to supply chain management. As technology and threats evolve, the need for steadfast leadership becomes paramount in safeguarding digital assets. ISMG recognizes this reality and provides guidance on finding balance and stability amid rapid transformation. It aims to equip attendees with strategies to maintain this balance and emphasizes the crucial role of leadership in maintaining secure digital environments.
“ISMG’s London Cybersecurity Summit provides an invaluable platform for cybersecurity professionals, researchers, policymakers, and industry leaders to share insights, research findings, and best practices,” said Anna Delaney, director of productions, ISMG. “It offers an excellent opportunity to connect with peers – old and new – and enhance our collective understanding of emerging threats, tactics, and mitigation strategies.”
With a lineup of distinguished speakers, interactive sessions, and insightful keynotes, the summit will be an exceptional opportunity for learning, networking and growth.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to information security and risk management. Each of our 35 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
About ISMG Events
ISMG Events is a premier platform for security professionals and practitioners worldwide. Our global, annual events bring together the ISMG Events Community, comprising over 40,000 members, to exchange knowledge, insights and best practices in the field of cybersecurity. The cornerstone of our event portfolio is the ISMG Global Summit Series. These summits take place both virtually and in-person, offering participants a diverse range of topics to explore. In addition to our Global Summit Series, ISMG Events hosts exclusive Executive Roundtables and ISMG Engage events that are closed-door, topic-focused discussions that provide practitioners with a collaborative environment to address today’s most pressing security concerns.
