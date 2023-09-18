The Congruity Group Names Former Tech Executive Juli Clark as Chief Revenue Officer
Clark brings extensive customer success experience to strategic customer engagement firm.
Dayton, OH, September 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Congruity Group is proud to announce and welcome Juli Clark as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer. Clark will be responsible for growing the organization’s service offerings which include Strategic Account Assessments, Customer Advisory Boards, Customer Think Tanks, and other executive-level customer engagement initiatives.
“Juli’s vast experience in both large technology companies including LexisNexis, Cisco and Veritas, as well as with smaller startups brings our clients and prospects a world view of what it means to be strategically engaged and aligned with customers for the hyper-growth of their organizations,” said Congruity CEO, Betsy Westhafer. “Prior to joining us, Juli was a two-time client of Congruity so she’s been in the same shoes as those we are seeking to serve. We couldn’t ask for a better perspective to bring to our market.”
Juli has led Customer Advisory Boards around the world and has been in executive roles with private equity-backed organizations.
“There are so many advantages to having stronger aligned connections with your customers and The Congruity Group has really cracked the code to help organizations achieve just that,” says Clark. “I could not be more excited to work in such an incredible culture where the number one focus is helping our customers achieve their goals and become a competitive force in the market!”
Clark will also be responsible for expanding the sales team at Congruity as well as identifying and securing additional strategic partnerships.
About The Congruity Group
The Congruity Group helps B2B organizations design and execute meaningful strategic dialogue with their key customers to accelerate growth. Congruity’s strategic customer engagement programs ensure market alignment while providing valuable peer-to-peer executive engagement. The Congruity Group serves clients from its headquarters in Dayton, Ohio. To learn more, visit www.thecongruitygroup.com.
