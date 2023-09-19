Psychological Associates Holds Leadership Development Program
The three-day workshop highlights effective leadership behaviors to ensure business success.
St. Louis, MO, September 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Psychological Associates (PA), a consulting company that improves business performance through its leadership and talent development services, will hold its Q4 Leadership: The People Skills Advantage™ program. The three-day intensive workshop will take place Tues., Nov. 14 through Thurs., Nov. 16 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The program will be held at the Charles F. Knight Executive Education & Conference Center located at One Brookings Dr. on the campus of Washington University in St. Louis.
The program’s individualized experience focuses on helping a company’s top talent improve team success through improving their interpersonal skills, as well as gaining self-awareness to engage and influence others. Q4 Leadership comprehensively identifies and adapts effective leadership behaviors with more intricate job-related feedback.
The workshop – which is designed for C-level leaders, vice presidents, and general managers – uses real-world issues and situations so participants can focus on peer interactions and managing up. The program combines the latest in instructional design along with PA’s six decades of leadership development.
Psychological Associates’ facilitator Marianne Whelchel will lead the sessions. She brings more than 16 years of global leadership development, training, and human resources experience to the workshop. Whelchel has managed the design and delivery of leadership curriculum for over 6,000 leaders globally.
Psychological Associates helps clients select, develop, and retain their best leaders, enabling them to build exceptional organizations. Its exclusive Q4 Dimensional® Model of Behavior™ – an industry-renowned structure that categorizes observable actions into understandable groupings – inspires high performance while attaining comprehensive results. Consulting capabilities include talent assessment, leadership development, succession planning, people analytics, and executive coaching. Founded in 1958, Psychological Associates is headquartered at 8000 Maryland Ave. in Clayton, Mo. Reservations are required since space is limited. For more information, call (314) 725-7771.
