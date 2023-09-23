Jetway Releases the LE30 Series EPIC Board with 11th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors for Panel PC Applications
Supporting three independent displays, extensive I/O options, and multifunction pin headers, the LE30 Series offers enhanced flexibility for Panel PC applications.
New Taipei City, Taiwan, September 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jetway, a world-leading manufacturer of industrial PCs, is excited to introduce the LE30 Series, a 5.5” EPIC SBC designed specifically for panel PC applications. The LE30 Series is driven by 11th Generation Intel® Core™ processors and dual-channel SODIMM-based DDR4 memory, providing high performance at an affordable price.
The LE30 Series stands out for its space-efficient design on the compact 168mm x 120mm form factor, which allows it to seamlessly fit within minimalistic cases while still accommodating essential I/O interfaces. The board is equipped with four USB3.2 and two serial ports supporting RS-232/422/485, along with two LAN ports running at 2.5GbE.
Moreover, the LE30 Series supports three simultaneous displays, with its output including one VGA port, one LVDS port, one eDP, and one HDMI port for 4k resolution at 60Hz. The LE30 Series features two mixture headers, offering versatile options such as UART, USB2.0, GPIO, LPC and PCIe. With its compact form factor and flexible I/O connectors, the LE30 Series can be applied to a wide range variety of panel PC segments, making it an ideal solution for kiosks, such as self-checkout machines, self-service ordering machine, and SCADA system for legacy factory machinery.
The LE30 Series features the 11th Generation Intel® Core™ platform, which provides up to 4 cores and 8 threads of processing power. For industries where data security is paramount, the LE30 Series offers optional onboard TPM2.0 to enhance transmission integrity, alongside the wealth of CPU-based security features included with its selection of supported 11th Generation Intel® Core™ processors.
The LE30 Series is now in mass production and available for order via Jetway’s contact page. To learn more about the LE30 Series, please visit its product page or contact your Jetway representative.
About Jetway
Jetway Information Co., Ltd. was established in Taipei in 1986, and is a leading developer of industrial motherboards, single-board computers, industrial computing systems, rack-mounted servers and Panel PCs based on the latest platform architectures. In 2023, Jetway joined the ASUS family following its acquisition by AAEON Technology Inc., with the aim of continual success in delivering products of the highest quality alongside world-class service. For an introduction to Jetway’s expansive line of products and services, please visit www.jetwayipc.com.
